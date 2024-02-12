In 2001, the Oscars created the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and awarded the first one to Shrek. The award has received its fair share of criticism since its creation, from claims it hinders an animated movie's chances of winning Best Feature, to the Academy treating animation as an afterthought compared to other awards. There's also a strong feeling of nepotism since most nominees and winners come from either Disney, DreamWorks, or Pixar.

Pixar currently holds the most Oscars for Best Animated Feature with eleven movies, most of which are considered some of the best animated films ever made. The early films in particular showcase Pixar's unique brand of storytelling, combining cutting-edge technological advances with heartfelt stories guaranteed to make audiences cry. This year, their newest feature, Elemental, has some stiff competition against films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Boy and the Heron.

11 'Finding Nemo'

First Released: 2003

After losing his wife and nearly all his children to a barracuda, Marlin (Albert Brooks) the clownfish dedicates himself to protecting his last child, Nemo (Ellen DeGeneres). This causes him to become an extreme helicopter parent, which aggravates Nemo since he feels he isn't allowed to do anything. When a diver takes Nimo, Marlin braves the open ocean to track him down, and teams up with a forgetful blue tang named Dory (Alexander Gould).

Finding Nemo blew audiences away thanks to its rich and realistic portrayal of the ocean and its inhabitants. The underwater environments are vast and as diverse as the fish who inhabit them, from colorful coral reefs and underwater minefields to deep and dark trenches. Meanwhile, its story is aimed more at the parents than the children, as it explores the dangers of overprotectiveness.

10 'The Incredibles'

First Released: 2004

Due to a rise in civilian complaints and property damages, the government decides to outlaw superheroes. For Robert Parr (Craig T. Nelson), this is a hard adjustment, as while he has a loving wife and family, he longs for the chance to return to being Mr. Incredible and helping people. One day, he is approached by a woman named Mirage (Elizabeth Peña), who recruits him to deal with a loose robot, which quickly spirals into a much larger conspiracy.

The Incredibles remains one of the best superhero films thanks to its solid characters and brilliant writing. The story explores what would happen if superheroes were forced to give up their alter egos, as well as what it means to be a superhero in the first place. The dynamic between each member of the Parr family is also strong, with each member having a fleshed-out personality and realistic motivations, which helps them feel more believable.

9 'Ratatouille'

First Released: 2007

Remy (Patton Oswalt), is a rat living in France who longs to become a professional chef like his idol, Chef Auguste Gustea (Brad Garrett). After being separated from his family, Remy arrives in Paris and makes his way to Gustea's restaurant, now under the management of Skinner (Ian Holm), Gustea's former sous chef. Remy ends up meeting a young man named Linguini (Lou Romano), and after discovering that he can control Linguini by pulling his hair, the two team up to become the best chefs in Paris.

Ratatouille was directed by Brad Bird, who also did The Incredibles and The Iron Giant, and it has a lot of the same heart and brilliant writing. The film's story is one of seeing past one's preconceived biases to realize that greatness can come from the most unlikely of sources if others are willing to give it a chance to thrive. This is captured masterfully in the film's climax when food critic Anton Ego (Peter O'Toole) writes his review of Remy's culinary talents.

8 'Wall-E'

First Released: 2008

Wall-E (Ben Burtt) is the last operating robot tasked with cleaning the Earth, which has become a garbage-covered wasteland. One day, he discovers a living plant, and soon after, an advanced egg-like robot called EVE (Elissa Knight), which was sent to Earth to scan it for signs of life. She brings the plant, and Wall-E, back with her to the Axiom: a massive spacecraft that contains the remnants of humanity.

Wall-E often ranks highly among Pixar's best movies and with good reason. The film tells its story with almost no dialogue from the main characters, instead relying on impressive animation and choice of musical accompaniment to get across some of Pixar's most emotional moments. The film also has many strong themes, including environmentalism, the dangers of relying on technology, and the difference between surviving and living.

7 'Up'

First Released: 2009

To fulfill his wife's dream, Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner) ties thousands of balloons to his house to fly it to Paradise Falls in South America. He accidentally brings along a young boy scout named Russel (Jordan Nagai), and together they discover a flightless bird that Russell names Kevin, and Dug (Bob Peterson), a golden retriever with a collar that allows him to speak. Dug's owner is Charles Muntz (Christopher Plummer), a legendary explorer idolized by Carl, who will stop at nothing to capture Kevin.

Up became the second animated film to be nominated for Best Picture after Beauty and the Beast. It's a solid adventure story that has a little bit of something for all audiences: lots of good laughs, impressive visuals, amazing voice acting, and a heartbreaking story about grief and loss. The first five minutes of the film that depict Carl's life with Ellie (Elie Docter) have received near-universal praise for how emotional it is with virtually no dialogue.

6 'Toy Story 3'

First Released: 2010

Andy (John Morris) is preparing for college, and since he hasn't played with his toys in a while, wants to put them in storage while he takes his favorite toy, Woody (Tom Hanks), with him. Unfortunately, his mother mixes up the toy bag with trash, and the toys, feeling betrayed, decide to donate themselves to Sunnyside Daycare. They are greeted warmly by the lead toy, Lots-O'-Huggin' Bear (Ned Beatty), but it soon becomes apparent that there is a darker side to Sunnyside.

Toy Story 3 is where the Toy Story franchise should have ended. Along with concluding the story of Woody and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) in a satisfactory but heartbreaking scene, the film presents hard-hitting themes of the dangers of resentment, and the inevitability of change, and introduces unforgettable characters like Ken (Michael Keaton). It's no surprise that it became the third, and to date, last animated movie to be nominated for Best Picture.

5 'Brave'

First Released: 2012

Merida (Kelly Macdonald) is a Scottish Princess who clashes with her mother, Queen Elinor (Emma Thompson), regarding her duties and behavior. This reaches a breaking point when Merida humiliates the leaders of three rival clans whose sons were vying for her hand in marriage, prompting Elinor to break her daughter's bow. Saddened, Merida rides into the wilderness, where she discovers a witch (Julie Walters) whose magic can help her change her fate.

Brave is one of Pixar's weaker entries, thanks in no small part to its troublesome production that saw the departure of its original director. There's some very impressive animation, and Merida's hair looks phenomenal even twelve years later, but the story is trying to do too much with too little time. It also doesn't help that the film's promotional material hinted at mystery and magic, but the actual story focuses more on mother-daughter dynamics.

4 'Inside Out'

First Released: 2015

Within the head of an eleven-year-old girl named Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) are the five emotions that make up her personality: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Bill Hader), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), and Anger (Lewis Black). Joy takes the lead and works to always make Riley happy, but this becomes harder when her family moves to San Francisco. When Riley has a bad day at school, this creates a new core memory, and when Joy tries to get rid of it, she and Sadness are shot out of the control room, sending Riley into a state of depression.

Inside Out consistently ranks among Pixar's best movies thanks to how mature and intelligent its storytelling is. The film does a phenomenal job explaining emotions to children and how important they are to forming our personalities, with a lot of emphasis given to sadness, which has often gotten a bad reputation in most media. It also doesn't pull any punches when it comes to the inevitability of change and how that often means losing something in the process.

3 'Coco'

First Released: 2017

Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) is a young boy living in Santa Cecilia, Mexico, who longs to become a musician despite his family's hatred of music after the father of Miguel's great-grandmother, Coco (Ana Ofelia Murguía), left to become a musician. On the Day of the Dead, Miguel discovers that his great-great-grandfather might be the famous musician Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), and so breaks into his mausoleum to use his guitar in a talent competition. When he plays it, he is transported to the Land of the Dead and must find his way back before sunrise, or he will be trapped forever.

Coco is a gorgeous display of Mexican culture, brought to life through gorgeous animation and catchy music. It's a strong coming-of-age film about following your dreams and the importance of tradition and memory in keeping family alive. It also possesses one of Pixar's best climaxes, when Miguel sings to a fading Coco and helps her remember her father after so many years.

2 'Toy Story 4'

First Released: 2019

Woody is having a hard time adapting to life with his new owner, Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw), but still does his best to ensure that she has the happiest childhood possible, and sneaks into her schoolbag to help her with orientation. He does this by encouraging her to create a new toy out of garbage, which she names Forky (Tony Hale). When Forky jumps out the window during a family road trip, Woody follows and tries to bring him back to Bonnie, but along the way encounters Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks), a doll who wants to take Woody's voice box, and his old girlfriend, Bo Peep (Annie Potts), now a lost toy without an owner.

Going up against movies likeHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Klaus, and The Missing Link, it's hard not to look at Toy Story 4's Oscar as Pixar bias. While not a bad movie, its writing is nowhere near as good as the first three, especially since it sidelines the franchise's beloved side characters. The most unforgivable act is what they do to Buzz, who now can't act unless he presses his button to listen to the voice of his "conscience", which is a severe downgrade in his intelligence.

1 'Soul'

First Released: 2020

Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) is a pianist in New York City who teaches music but longs to play jazz music at a professional level. He gets his chance when he successfully auditions for famous jazz musician Dorothea Williams (Angela Bassett), only to fall down an open manhole and die. Rather than pass on to the afterlife, Joe sneaks into the Great Before, and attempts to get back to Earth by forming a partnership with 22 (Tina Fey), a soul who hasn't been born yet due to not finding her spark.

Soul has been called Pixar's most mature film thanks to its exploration of heavy themes such as passion, purpose, and discovering one's self-worth. Joe begins the film with the mentality that fulfilling his dream will give him a purpose in life, but learns that we make our purpose through small moments of discovery and compassion. This is reflected in his relationship with 22, which starts as an alliance of convenience, but shifts into a back-and-forth between mentor and apprentice, depending on the context.

