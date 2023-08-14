The Big Picture A pivotal moment in Pixar's history was a lunch meeting in 1994 where directors conceived of four future classics.

Ideas discussed during the lunch led to the creation of A Bug's Life, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, and WALL-E.

Pixar remains one of the most successful animation studios in the world, with almost all of its films having won or at least been nominated for Academy Awards.

Pixar originated in 1986 and, according to one of its founders Ed Catmull in his book Creativity, Inc., got its name from a combination of the words Picture, Laser, and Radar. The company was designed to be a triple threat; pioneering business (as led by Steve Jobs), story (as led by animation director John Lasseter) and technology (as led by Catmull). Today, Pixar is classed as one of the most successful animation studios in the world, with almost all of its films having won or at least been nominated for Academy Awards. It's hard to pinpoint a singular specific moment in the company's genesis as being responsible for its fortune, and as Catmull writes in his book, it took a combination of several moments to achieve the level of success Pixar did. But one of those moments was undoubtedly a particular lunch meeting in the summer of 1994, in which Lasseter, along with fellow directors Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter, and Joe Ranft, conceived of four future classics.

One year before their feature debut Toy Story was released, its director John Lasseter sat down in the Hidden City Café near the Pixar studio in Point Richmond, California. As Stanton later recalled in an early teaser for WALL-E, "Toy Story was almost complete, and we thought, well geez if we're going to make another movie we gotta get started now!" He explained to The Post and Courier (via Business Insider) that, "there was something special that happened when John, Joe, Pete and I would get in a room. Whether it was furthering an idea or coming up with something, we just brought out the best in each other." The proof is undoubtedly in the pudding, and history has proven Stanton's statements correct, as what came from that one lunch meeting were some of animation's best feature films.

Bugs Were Deemed as Easy To Animate as Toys

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

After Toy Story, the directors had the hindsight of what their little animation studio was capable of and what was still too difficult. All of Andy's friends in 1995's Toy Story are obscured duplicates of the Andy model, and Andy's mother is never even given a face in the original film. This is due to the fact that human characters were difficult to animate during this early stage in computer animation. As such, Lasseter was keen to continue focusing on more non-human and easy-to-animate characters. And so, moving away from toys, he thought of bugs. A Bug's Life would loosely follow Aesop's fable of "The Ant and the Grasshopper." Lasseter's fellow directors were excited by this idea, and with that, A Bug's Life had been conceived.

'Monsters, Inc.' and 'Finding Nemo' Were Inspired by Real Childhood Theories

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Another strength learned from the making of Toy Story was, upon seeing early clips of the film or hearing the premise, many children believed their toys truly came alive when they left the room. This sense of movie magic spilling into the real world inspired Pete Docter, who wanted to create another immersive movie experience in which a childhood myth was true. He said, "I was trying to find any other beliefs like that I had as a kid. And I knew that there were monsters hiding in my closet waiting to scare me." This idea pitched during the 1994 lunch would later become Monsters, Inc., and would envision a world in which children's screams fuel the entire monster world. As a nod to this meeting where the film was conceived, The Hidden City Café even made an appearance in the background of the film.

After seeing sharks at Marine World (now known as Six Flags Discovery Kingdom) Andrew Stanton thought they lent themselves perfectly to animation. He spoke on the Finding Nemo DVD commentary of a childhood idea he had when looking at the fish in a dentist's waiting room tank. Stanton recalled considering whether the fish might want to go home. As a young father himself, he felt his overprotective nature come out daily and devised the characters of Marlin and Nemo. This idea was also brought up during the famous 1994 lunch meeting and soon became 2003's Finding Nemo.

'Wall-E' Was Pitched 14 Years Before It Was Released

Image via Walt Disney

Finally, the fourth idea to come from this lunch at the Hidden City Café was when Stanton came up with WALL-E. Later, in his production notes, Stanton credited that lunch with the conception of his 2008 film. “One of the things I remember coming out of it was the idea of a little robot left on Earth,” he stated. "We had no story. It was sort of this Robinson Crusoe kind of little character — like, what if mankind had to leave Earth and somebody forgot to turn the last robot off, and he didn’t know he could stop doing what he’s doing?" By the end of the lunch, four new Pixar films had been conceived of and pitched, and the directors had even drawn early sketches of their characters on napkins. This would undoubtedly become a treasured moment in Pixar history, with another homage being paid to the Hidden City Café in an early teaser for WALL-E.

Unlike the previously mentioned films conceived of during this lunch meeting, WALL-E was not released subsequently. After Finding Nemo, director Brad Bird became the first outsider to direct a Pixar feature, although he had studied with several of the staff at CalArts. Bird pitched The Incredibles which became Pixar's sixth feature in 2004. Sadly, in 2005, Joe Ranft passed away from an unfortunate accident. He had been working on 2006's Cars at the time, a film which was an idea of John Lasseter's. After returning from a cross-country trip with his family (long overdue after all the work he spent directing three back-to-back movies for Pixar), Lasseter directed the studio's seventh film and drew from his experience on the road. Then, Brad Bird was hired to direct 2007's Ratatouille which pushed WALL-E back further, until 2008, when we were finally given Stanton's robot movie. Throughout Pixar's early filmography, each movie featured an Easter egg reference to the next unreleased installment — a detail only made possible by the forward planning established by that famous 1994 lunch.