Pixar Animation Studios has always been known for making things a step further in their films that are made for children and adults alike. While Disney was making phallic movie posters and taking aim at cross-dressers, Pixar was sliding in actual comedy with their more mature moments (and no, that does not include Lightyear's same-sex kiss or Turning Red's groundbreaking take on menstruation).

RELATED: Classic Pixar Easter Eggs In 'Lightyear' (And TWO That Were Missing!)

Whether it be in the style of innuendos, attempted swears, the use of drugs, or a new take on AA meetings, Pixar found ways to take things not typically seen in children's movies and turn them into secret jokes only for the adults to enjoy.

Woody's Words ('Toy Story')

Image via Pixar

It was Pixar's first feature film in 1995 and the animation studio was already seeing what they could get away with when it came to a Disney movie. While Disney immediately shot down Buzz's use of the word 'damn' and replaced it with his own version of a curse word, there's another reference to swearing that did make it into Toy Story.

During Buzz and Woody's first meeting on Andy's bed, the rest of the toys are amazed by the action figure, while Woody isn't buying it, refusing to refer to Buzz as an actual space ranger. When Buzz suggests Woody is searching for the word 'space ranger,' Woody responds with, "The word I'm searching for, I can't say, because there are preschool toys present," implying he wanted to call Buzz a much worse word.

Bruce's Meetings ('Finding Nemo')

Alcohol isn't something you typically see in children's entertainment, but Pixar has hardly shied away from it. From the unmarked cans on the floor of Sid's house in Toy Story to the drink Helen enjoys in Incredibles 2, Pixar always kept adults' use of alcohol realistic.

In Finding Nemo,the studio found a way to bring a new take on Alcoholics Anonymous. When Marlin and Dory first meet Bruce and his shark friends, they're in what appears to be a meeting, during which the sharks recite a pledge, inform each other of how long they've gone without eating fish, and remind each other of the steps, similar to the way an AA meeting is run.

Bob And Helena Got Busy ('The Incredibles')

Bob and Helena are a literal supercouple in The Incredibles, which starts out with the two fighting crime on their wedding day. The movie then time jumps 15 years to when superheroes were banned and The Pars went on with their lives and grew their family.

By the end of the movie when the family of supers comes together to take down Syndrome, the former admirer of Mr. Incredible notices he and his wife have had three children - Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack. Syndrome comments on Mr. Incredible having married Elastigirl and then remarks, "And got busy!" implying the two had a lot of sex.

4*Town's Stripper Music ('Turning Red')

Pixar has always been known for its memorable music, but including an all-out boy band in a film was a first. 4*Town is a fictional band in the movie Turning Red, led by Disney alum Jordan Fisher as Robaire and singer-songwriter Finneas as Jesse, and perform several songs throughout the film.

RELATED: Attention 4*Townies: 'Turning Red' Manga Spinoff to Focus on the Fictional Boy Band

Their music - as well as their style - has similarities to many real-life boy bands like Backstreet Boys, N*SYNC, and O-Town, but not everyone in the movie enjoys it. A joke that most likely went over many kids' heads and right into adults' ears was when Mei's friend Abby reveals her mother doesn't like 4*Town because they sing "stripper music."

Colette's Eyes ('Ratatouille')

Ratatouille is full of scenes geared toward adult audiences, from the old woman who whacks out a rifle to shoot the rats in his house to the strange phrases from several characters. But one moment in the film tops them all, and it's between beloved Pixar couple Linguini and Colette.

Before they officially begin dating, Linguini chases an angry Colette outside the restaurant and decides to reveal his biggest secret: his friend Rat does his cooking. But as Linguini scrambles to find the right words, he stammers with, "I have a little... I have a tiny..." and Colette quickly drops her eyes down to his crotch, creating an obvious joke about Linguini's privates.

Buzz's Wings ('Toy Story 2')

Image via Pixar

While Buzz showed no interest in relationships in the first film, by Toy Story 2 when he meets Jessie, he's got full-on hearts in his eyes for the cowgirl doll. While their relationship grows in Toy Story 3 and flourishes by Toy Story 4, it seems to have only been love at first sight for one of the toys.

When Jessie and Bullseye are welcomed into Andy's bedroom and Jessie does a very Buzz Lightyear-esque stunt on Andy's racecar ramp, Buz's immediate reaction to it is his wings popping out from behind his back. This is a direct innuendo to what happens to a male when he's turned on, except it's not wings that pop out.

"Giving Muntz The Bird" ('Up')

The most memorable song from Up is without a doubt "Married Life," which plays during the film's opening montage that introduces viewers to Carl and Ellie's love story. But it's another song from the movie that only mature viewers may understand.

The song is called "Giving Muntz The Bird" and plays during a dramatic scene when Charles Muntz sets Carl's house on fire and kidnaps Kevin, the pheasant bird Carl, Russell and Dug befriend on their adventure. Russell accuses Carl of giving Kevin away to Muntz, a nod to the song title which actually refers to giving Muntz the middle finger.

Randall's Cupcakes ('Monsters University')

Monsters University is arguably the lesser of the two films in the Monsters, Inc. franchise, taking viewers back in time to how Mike and Sulley first met at scare school. The two also attend university with Randall, their future nemesis who is forever jealous of Sulley's success. But in Monsters University, Randall is revealed to be a kind and nerdy young monster, who befriends Mike after becoming roommates.

RELATED: Celebs You Didn't Know Voiced Pixar Characters

When Randall makes cupcakes for Mike, he's written the words "BE MY PAL" on them, but the capital P is flipped to look like a lowercase D. This instead spells the word 'dal,' which is short for 'dally,' meaning to flirt playfully. When Randall notices the upside-down letter, he remarks that it would have been embarrassing if the cupcakes said 'dal' instead of 'pal.'

Arlo And Spot Get High ('The Good Dinosaur')

Image via Pixar

Despite its lovable characters and intriguing premise, The Good Dinosaur was one of Pixar's biggest flops. Staring a talking dinosaur named Arlo and a human cave boy named Spot, the film follows their journey to becoming unlikely friends in a time when some dinosaurs never became extinct.

During the pals' adventure, they stumble upon fruit that has fallen from trees and rotted, and decide to give it a taste. This leads to the two seeing weird things, like Arlo with five eyes and Spot's head inflating. To adults, this scene indicates the characters had gotten high from the fruit they ate, but in children's eyes, it was simply just a silly scene.

Héctor's R-Rated Song ('Coco')

Coco is a movie all about the love of a family in life and after death when young Miguel winds up in the Land of the Dead and discovers a long-hidden family secret that changes his life. But for a film all about family, it definitely had its adult moments.

When Héctor sings a song called "Everyone Knows Juanita" to Chicharrón and Miguel, he pauses before changing a lyric to, "Her... knuckles... they drag on the floor." When Chicharrón complains that's not the words, Héctor reminds him there are children present, which is why he seemingly replaced the word 'knockers' with 'knuckles.'

NEXT: The Best Shorts Based on Pixar Movies