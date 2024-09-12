It’s hard not to appreciate the bulk of what Pixar put out between 1995 and 2009, with 10 movies released across a decade and a half that are (almost) all classics. Toy Story and Toy Story 2 – alongside A Bug’s Life, to a lesser extent – suggested a promising start for Pixar’s run of making feature films, with the 2000s leading to further, and arguably stronger, critical success.

Then, over the next decade, Pixar seemed to emphasize quantity over quality to some extent, with more movies released during the period ranging from 2010 to 2019 than released during 1995 and 2009. Well, admittedly only one more, but it is still a span of 10 years versus 15. The 2010s saw both sequels and originals for Pixar, some good, and some not so good. Those 2010s films are ranked below, starting with the not-so-great and ending with the genuinely great.

11 'Cars 2' (2011)

Director: John Lasseter

Image via Pixar

Cars 2 is genuinely abhorrent, and easily the worst thing attached to Pixar. It’s not even close. This is the nadir, and the people of Pixar would have to go out of their way to craft something worse. Even then, luck – or an absence of it altogether – would have to play a part in finding a new rock bottom.

The original Cars from 2006 was already the weakest Pixar film released up until 2010, but even that film’s detractors might want to apologize to it after slogging through Cars 2. It’s uninspired and baffling in every way, making the most annoying sidekick of all time, Mater, into the most annoying main character of all time. It also makes Cars into a spy movie, for some reason? It hurts to think and type words about. No more, please.

10 'Cars 3' (2017)

Director: Brian Fee

Image via Disney

To give a slight amount of credit to Cars 3, it’s not as bad as Cars 2, and probably sits more toward the first movie quality-wise. That’s not saying a great deal, considering the original Cars is still a bit disappointing by Pixar standards, but if someone wanted to call this third movie a “return to form” for Cars as a series, arguing against them might prove to be a little difficult.

Mater is sensibly put back into a supporting role, with things returning to Lightning McQueen, the protagonist of the first movie. There’s more of a focus on racing and some attempt to have character arcs, but many of the new characters themselves are pretty forgettable, and outside a scant few moments here and there, Cars 3 generally fails to be funny, exciting, or moving.

9 'The Good Dinosaur' (2015)

Director: Peter Sohn

Happily moving on from the world of Cars, here’s The Good Dinosaur, which is probably the weakest non-sequel released by Pixar so far. There’s an attempt to build a new world here, though the narrative itself is very familiar by Pixar standards, putting two mismatched people together on some kind of adventure where both come to understand the other while working toward something of a shared goal.

It was a core narrative perfected in Toy Story, and you do see it in some capacity throughout a fair few Pixar films (though, to the studio’s credit, not all). Anyway, The Good Dinosaur takes this approach and doesn’t quite achieve something great. It’s all kind of serviceable, but there’s a sense of “That’s it?”, to some extent, once it’s over. It’s probably the kind of movie that'll appeal a good deal more to younger viewers than older ones, in contrast to the best Pixar movies, which tend to captivate viewers both young and old in equal measure.

8 'Brave' (2012)

Directors: Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Pushing things forward technologically and, to some extent, thematically, Brave was a noble effort to do something a little unexpected by Pixar standards. After all, the studio had been making feature films for almost two decades by the time Brave came out, and it took until this 2012 film for there to be a Pixar movie with a female protagonist.

Beyond that, Brave centers on a bond between a daughter and her mother, the pair clashing (and eventually going on an adventure together) because the former rejects traditional expectations put upon her as a young woman. It looks good visually, and there is a good premise here that’s not quite fully developed into something truly satisfying narratively, but parts of Brave come close. It starts well enough, but doesn’t quite stick the landing. And honestly, a similar kind of conflict/dynamic was explored in a more vibrant, moving, and funny way by Pixar a decade later, with Turning Red.