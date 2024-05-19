Pixar has continuously proven itself to be one of the most effective and consistently brilliant animation studios of the modern era, continuously creating masterpiece after masterpiece over the decades. They have claimed fame over some of the most iconic and widely beloved animated films of all time, as well as films that have completely revolutionized and changed the way that audiences perceive 3D animation and animation as a whole in the medium of film.

It's always up for debate as to which of their offerings is the greatest, with each individual and community having their own unique selection of picks for which is the best. The Letterboxd userbase and community are especially interesting to examine, as they primarily consist of a younger, more social media-savvy community that has grown up with these Pixar films and can still appreciate them for their filmmaking chops. While the specific ratings and placements are always changing, there are certainly a select few films that rise above the rest in the eyes of Letterboxd as the best that the studio has to offer.

10 'Soul' (2020)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.94/5

While many of Pixar's modern outings have been largely seen by fans as not always able to live up to the masterpieces of their early works, Soul is one of the distinct few that broke through this barrier. The film follows the story of Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle school music teacher who has been looking for his big break in the world of jazz and finally gets his chance after a successful audition. Right when he's on top of the world, an accident places him in a coma and transports his soul into a mysterious other world, accompanied by other souls as he attempts to find a way back to life.

Pixar has always been a catalyst and frontrunner for technological capabilities in animation, with Soul acting as no exception as one of the most beautiful and distinct visual styles for a modern animated film. It also doesn't shy away from the heavier and more sophisticated themes and messages of its central premise, telling a powerful and nuanced story of the cycle of life and living to the fullest that appeals to both children and adults worldwide.

9 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.99/5

Easily one of the best-animated movie sequels of all time, Toy Story 3 acted as the perfect sendoff and final chapter for some of the most iconic and recognizable characters in animated film history. The film sees Woody, Buzz, and the rest of Andy's toys having to deal with the ramifications of Andy going off to college and leaving the toys behind to be donated to a local daycare center. As they attempt to readjust to their new lives away from Andy, they realize the nefarious nature of the daycare and forge a plan to escape its clutches.

Toy Story 3 is one of many Pixar films that helped cement their status as masters of highly emotional and tear-jerker moments in their films, thanks to the film's uncanny ability to tug at the heartstrings of those who grew up with the characters. Even aside from its infamous moments, there's a lot to love about the film between its top-notch comedy, effective prison break premise, and beautiful continuation and conclusion to arcs set up since the first film in the trilogy. While Pixar has continued the franchise with Toy Story 4 and the upcoming Toy Story 5, many fans consider this to be the true, perfect ending for the series.

8 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.04/5

One of the most beloved films from their early years, Pixar's Finding Nemo still finds ways to enchant and delight audiences of all ages over 20 years after its initial release. The film follows the story of a single fish father, Marlin, as he attempts to raise his lone remaining son, Nemo. After a bout of youth rebellion ends up getting Nemo captured by a deep-sea diver and transported to a fish tank in a dentist's office, Marlin embarks on a journey across the entire ocean to save his son.

In one of the simplest yet most effective ways that Pixar became such an iconic animation studio of the early 2000s, Finding Nemo strikes the perfect balance between comedy, drama, and heartfelt moments to create the perfect family film. The vocal performances are still some of the best and most iconic of its era, with the film still leaving a powerful impact on audiences who grew up on the film and are rediscovering it as well as new generations experiencing it for the first time.

7 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.07/5

One of the biggest fan favorites in Pixar's entire lineup, The Incredibles combines a classic 1950s aesthetic and premise with an engaging family drama and comedy to create a wildly effective and endlessly rewatchable piece of art. The film follows the story of Bob and Helen Parr, who used to live their lives as glorious, world-renowned superheroes, but soon after getting married, are forced to go into hiding as superheroes become illegal. Now, fifteen years later, and with a full family, Bob is given the chance to reclaim the mantle of Mr. Incredible in a mysterious new job.

While the premise of an animated superhero family is fun enough to ensure fun action and creative possibilities, what has made The Incredibles such an icon over the years is its brilliant screenplay and effective family drama. The film even managed to be nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 77th Academy Awards, a testament to just how effective and multifaceted its story is. The way that the film builds up its world and explores its deeply intricate characters is a sight to behold, as few animated films have reached the level of depth that The Incredibles provides.

6 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.07/5

Monsters, Inc., an out-of-the-ordinary workplace comedy that follows the daily lives of childhood monsters, uses its ingenious premise to fully explore a world of creativity and endless possibilities. The film follows roommates and coworkers James Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal), who spend their days scaring children in order to collect their screams, a resource that powers the monsters' city and world. However, after they accidentally bring a child into their world, everything devolves into chaos, as the monsters are more afraid of children than they are of monsters.

Monsters, Inc. takes the simple premise of the daily lives in the world of monsters and weaves together an effective tale of blue-collar struggles, workplace corruption, and the extent of corporate greed. Combined with a limitless number of creative monster designs and one of the greatest duos in all animation history, it's difficult not to fall in love with the world and story that the film provides. While the universe has continuously been explored with the prequel film, Monsters University, and the spinoff show, Monsters at Work, nothing holds a candle to the original film's legacy and impact.

5 'Up' (2009)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.09/5

One of Pixar's most critically acclaimed and emotionally moving films, Up, told a story that managed to be much more resonant and powerful with adults than it was for children. The film follows the story of Carl Fredricksen, an elderly man who has spent his entire life dreaming of one day exploring the globe and seeing the wonders of the world. Now at age 78, with no time left to lose, he enacts his plan by using hundreds of balloons, transforming his home into the perfect way to travel across the world.

Easily the most legendary and talked-about part of Up that has helped it achieve such massive status among Pixar's filmography is its opening, which stands high and above as one of the best openings to any singular movie, animated or otherwise. It perfectly sets the stage and fully establishes the character of Carl and the life that he's lived, fully involving itself with the themes and messages of the film while also not failing to conjure up tears in every rewatch.

4 'Coco' (2017)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.12/5

Widely considered to be Pixar's best outing of the 2010s, Coco proved that the studio still had what it takes to create an emotional and engaging original story on the same level as their earlier work. The film follows the story of Miguel, a young boy who has big dreams of becoming a famous musician just like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, despite his family's generations-old ban on all things music. After a vent of frustration, Miguel suddenly finds himself crossing over into the Land of the Dead, meeting his familial ancestors, and getting the chance to meet Ernesto himself.

While several audiences were skeptical leading up to the release of Coco, as it shared several similarities with other recent animated films like The Book of Life, the film forged its own path and proved its worth with its own story of family and legacy. The film acts as a beautiful love letter to Mexican culture and traditions and does justice to their customs by fully embracing the importance of family and remembering those that we've lost.

3 'Toy Story' (1995)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.12/5

The first feature film that Pixar released, Toy Story, revolutionized what was possible for animated films and ushered in a new era of 3D computer animation in filmmaking, completely changing the medium as a whole. The film follows a community of toys owned by a young boy, Andy, who, when he's out and not playing with his toys, come to life and live full lives in his room. Led by the charismatic Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), the hierarchy of their community is soon challenged when Andy gets a new toy that threatens to be his new favorite, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen).

It's hard to understate exactly how impactful and effective Toy Story was for the entire medium of animated films, as simply no other film had accomplished what Toy Story had done in feature length. Its easy-to-understand yet effective and hilarious premise also made it the perfect film for the studio to start with, as it's filled to the brim with charm in every sequence and frame of animation. While individuals may have one of the many sequels as their favorite, the collective opinion of the Letterboxd community considers the groundbreaking first film in the series to be the best.

2 'WALL·E' (2008)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.19/5

One of Pixar's most beautiful and powerful pieces of art that they've ever created, WALL·E takes place 700 years in the future and sees the earth in a completely barren and apocalyptic state. The film follows a lone trash-cleaning robot named WALL·E, who lives a simple life of collecting and sorting trash while at the same time examining and collecting the most interesting knickknacks he can find. When a sleek, futuristic robot appears on Earth in search of life, WALL·E finds himself wrapped up in a universe-spanning adventure across space as the unorthodox savior of earth.

WALL·E makes a bold and powerful statement about humanity and the seeming inevitability of its self-assured destruction, painting a harrowing barren world that left a powerful impact on audiences worldwide. However, even despite this darker theme and premise of the film, the inherent charm and grace of WALL·E and Eve as characters help make the film one of the most approachable and effective stories in Pixar's entire catalog. The film is so beloved by modern film fans that it even received a spot in the Criterion Collection, the first and only Pixar film to earn such a feat.

1 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.20/5

In the eyes of Letterboxd, there is no clearer example of a magnum opus under the studio than Brad Bird's Ratatouille, a beautiful story that shows that talent and strength can come from anywhere. The film follows the story of Remy (Patton Oswald), a small, unassuming rat who has massive dreams of becoming a French chef, a dream that is largely scoffed at by his family due to his ironic nature of being a rodent hated by kitchens worldwide. Still, this doesn't stop him from doing anything he can to achieve his dreams, as they become exceptionally possible after a partnership with the human Linguini.

Ratatouille was already a massively critically acclaimed and highly successful film when it was released, but considering the film's messages and themes of optimism and creative ventures, it's no wonder it became a Letterboxd fan favorite. Few other animated films so distinctly and effectively balance such messages of hard work and pure talent coming from anywhere, no matter how insurmountable the odds may be and no matter what people say about you. It's a film that has deeply impacted and resonated with many people and will continue to do so for generations to come.

