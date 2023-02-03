With the nomination of 2022's Turning Red as Best Animated Feature Film for the 95th Academy Awards, it marks the 50th Oscar nod for Pixar Animation Studios, 18 of which the studio won since their slew of nominations in 1996 for their first-ever feature film, Toy Story.

Due to Pixar's contribution to the animation genre, the studio's many notable animators and iconic music compositions have received dozens of awards for their work on groundbreaking films, from their very first Best Animated Feature Film win in 2004 to one animator's extra special achievement.

1 Pixar's Very First Oscar Win (1988)

Although Pixar didn't release a feature film until 1995's Toy Story, which received three Oscar nominations, it wasn't the first time the animation studio was up for the accolade. In 1986, the studio received its very first Oscar nomination for its notable short film - commonly known as Pixar shorts - Luxo Jr., but did not take home the win.

In 1988, the studio's short Tin Toy was nominated in the same category and won, marking the very first Oscar win for the studio. Pixar would go on to 13 more nominations in the short film category, four of which they won.

2 John Lasseter's Special Achievement (1996)

The Special Achievement Academy Award originated in 1972 and is one very few possess. The award is intended to celebrate a person's notable contribution to motion picture, and during the 1996 award ceremony, the honor was given to the mind behind Toy Story: John Lasseter.

Lasseter was one of the founders of the animation studio who also wrote and directed 1995's Toy Story, the very first full-length animated film which paved the way for animation in motion pictures. Lasseter memorably accepted the award along with Woody and Buzz toys.

3 Randy Newman's First Win (2002)

Image via Pixar

Randy Newman is widely known as the composer behind several beloved Pixar soundtracks, including the Toy Story franchise, Monsters, Inc. and Cars, but the singer-songwriter received six Oscar nominations before working with Pixar, and five more for his work with the studio.

Newman's first-ever Academy Award win came in 2002 when he won Best Original Song for "If I Didn't Have You" from Monsters, Inc., memorably sung by the voices behind Mike and Sully, Billy Crystal and John Goodman. OfNewman's two Oscars, both were awarded for his original songs for Pixar films.

4 'Finding Nemo' Makes History (2004)

While Pixar had been racking up Oscar nods for each release, it wasn't until 2002 when they finally earned a nomination for Best Feature Film with Monsters, Inc., but fell short of the prize, losing to Dreamworks' Shrek.

After the success of the following year's release, Finding Nemo, the film made history for the studio as the first Pixar film to win Best Feature Film. The award was accepted by Andrew Stanton, who made his directorial debut on the film, as well as wrote it and voiced everyone's favorite sea turtle Crush.

5 'WALL-E' Breaks A Nomination Record (2009)

Released in 2008, WALL-E follows a sentient robot who accidentally falls in love on the abandoned and polluted planet Earth. With dozens of award nominations under its belt, the film broke a record with six Oscar nominations, the most for any Pixar film to date.

The nominations included Best Original Screenplay, Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing, but the film only took home the award for Best Animated Feature, marking the second win in that category for Andrew Stanton.

6 The Pixar Princess Wins (2013)

Image via Pixar

Brave made history by not only starring Pixar's first - and currently only - Disney princess, but was also the first Pixar film to credit a woman as a director. The film received a single nomination during the 2013 Oscars, and ultimately won for Best Animated Feature.

Although Brenda Chapman, co-director of the film, parted ways before the film's release due to creative differences, she became the woman in history to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, an accolade she shares with Brave co-director Mark Andrews.

7 'Toy Story 4' Makes 10 (2020)

As Pixar's first feature film, Toy Story received four Oscar nominations and only took home one. Toy Story 2 received a single nomination for Best Original Song, and Toy Story 3 made history as the studio's first film to be nominated for Best Picture, along with Best Animated Feature Film.

Almost a decade later, Toy Story 4 received two Oscar nominations and took home the prize for Best Animated Feature, the second in the Toy Story franchise to take home the award and the 10th Pixar film overall to receive the award in that category.

8 'Coco' Sweeps The Oscars (2018)

It's typical for Pixar films to receive more than one Oscar nomination, whether it's in the features, music, sound, or screenplay categories. Only five Pixar films have fallen short of an Oscar nomination, while most win at least one of the awards they're up for.

Although 2017's Coco only received two nominations - Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for "Remember Me" - it won both awards, becoming the first and only Pixar film to win every Academy Award it was nominated for.

9 Domee Shi's First Win (2019)

Image via Pixar

Domee Shi made history in 2022 when she became the first woman to receive sole directing credit on a Pixar feature film for Turning Red, a 2023 Oscar nominee for Best Animated Feature Film. But this wouldn't be Shi's first nomination or directing credit.

Shi was the first woman to direct a Pixar short with 2018's Bao, which premiered in theaters ahead of Incredibles 2. Bao went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2019, marking Shi's first Academy Award win.

10 Pixar Beats Pixar (2021)

Image via Disney•Pixar

After the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic forced motion pictures to switch from theatrical releases to at-home streaming service premieres, Pixar wound up with Onward getting a short-lived run in theaters mere weeks before the nationwide shutdown and Soul becoming the first Pixar film to get released exclusively on Disney+.

Both films were recognized at the 2021 Academy Awards with a Best Animated Feature Film nomination, the first time the studio had two films nominated together in the same category. Soul became the year's winner, beating out Onward among other animated films.

