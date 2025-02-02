Since its founding in 1979, Pixar has become a household name synonymous with phenomenal animated films. They rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s by pioneering CGI animated films, which offered audiences an alternative to the wave of hand-drawn films that had emerged to ride the coattails of The Disney Renaissance. They also told surprisingly mature stories, ensuring that their films could be enjoyed by all ages and fighting against the stigma that animation is for kids.

Pixar has sadly fallen from grace in recent years, but there is no denying that its early years saw the release of some of the greatest animated films of all time. Nearly every Pixar film is worth seeing at least once, but some are obviously a higher priority due to their characters, morals, and creative premises.

10 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Directed by Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

After losing his wife and all but one of their children, Marlin the clownfish (Albert Brooks) becomes overprotective of his son, Nemo (Alexander Gould). One day, while rebelling against his father, Nemo is snatched up by a human diver who intends to give him as a gift to his niece. As Nemo works with a group of tank fish to escape this fate, Marlin teams up with a forgetful regal blue tang named Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) to cross the ocean and rescue his son.

Finding Nemo transported audiences to a fully realized underwater world that encapsulates everything beautiful and terrifying about the ocean. The reef Marlin and Nemo live in is vibrant in terms of color and diversity of sea life, but the further away from home Marlin travels, the more colors vanish until he is confronted by vast, open spaces pocketed with dark trenches hiding all sorts of dangers. This ever-shifting landscape is the perfect set piece for a story about trust, surprisingly aimed more a the parents watching than the kids. The character of Dory is also one of Pixar's most beloved sidekicks thanks to the infectious levels of joy DeGeneres gives her, which led to Dory staring in the sequel, Finding Dory.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Finding Nemo Release Date May 30, 2003 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

9 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

Directed by Pete Docter, Lee Unkrich, and David Silverman

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

An alternate world of monsters uses special doors to enter the human world and scare human children to use their screams as power sources. The greatest scare team is the duo of James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Krystal), who are set to surpass their company's scare record. However, the sudden arrival of a human child threatens to throw the monster world into chaos and leads the two to uncover a horrible conspiracy.

Monsters, Inc. is full of meticulously crafted details that go into making the monster world feel like a believable society oozing with creative potential. Its themes range from exposing the evils of capitalism to deconstructing the myth of the "other", done beautifully through Sully's bond with the little girl, whom he names Boo (Mary Gibbs). Mike and Sully also have a wonderful friendship, with Sully's laid-back and friendly disposition perfectly complimenting Mike's massive ego and cynicism.