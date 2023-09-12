For many years, Pixar has enchanted audiences with its imaginative storytelling and beloved characters. While many of Pixar's films had sequels, there are several gems from the studio that have remained untouched.

Reddit users discussed exceptional Pixar movies that have captivated audiences, and deserve a follow-up. These films have touched the hearts of viewers, and offer a lot of potential for sequels.

10 'Turning Red' (2022)

Released in 2022, Turning Red revolves around Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a student who transforms into a giant red panda whenever she experiences a strong emotion. Viewers found Turning Red to be a heartwarming and humorous movie, that was beautifully animated.

Reddit user Cosmic-Castor-84said that they would love to see a "Turning Red sequel most of all." After all, the movie showcased a refreshing coming-of-age concept. Although it had audiences buzzing over whether the film was age appropriate, most people appreciated the film's inner message about adolescent girls going through puberty.

9 'A Bug's Life' (1998)

One of Pixar's bug movies, A Bug's Life tells the story of Flik (Dave Foley), an ant who recruits a group of bugs to save his colony from grasshoppers. This film entertained both children and adults alike with its witty humor and its vibrant portrayal of a world of insects.

Reddit user FloridaFlamingoGirlsaid that A Bug's Life would be one of the "best possible Pixar movies to give a sequel." It's been over 20 years since the release of A Bug's Life, anda sequel could offer a fresh perspective on the insect world, perhaps even addressing important messages about conservation.

8 'Up' (2009)

Up follows the adventures of Carl (Ed Asner), an elderly widower who tries to fulfill his late wife's dreams by tying thousands of balloons to his house and embarking on a journey to South America. The film was known for its emotionally resonant storytelling that was both heartwarming and heart-wrenching.

Reddit user AcademicSavings634 suggested that an Up sequel with a "grown-up Russell" would be cool. A sequel could explore more of his adventures, and potentially introduce new characters and heartwarming life lessons along the way.

7 'Brave' (2012)

Released in 2012, Brave is a magical-animated movie about Merida (Kelly Macdonald), a princess who goes against tradition by refusing to marry and instead seeks to control her own destiny. This film showcased a strong and independent female lead, attributing to its popularity.

Reddit user Relevant_Cap_426said that they "actually want to see" a Brave sequel. After all, there is so much untapped potential in Merida's character, and a sequel could delve deeper into her adventures and growth as a leader.

6 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Ratatouille revolves around Remy (Patton Oswalt), a rat with a passion for cooking, who forms an unlikely partnership with Linguini (Lou Romano), an aspiring chef. A film about a rat becoming a chef made Ratatouille a standout, and it ultimately shared a message about how talent can come from unexpected places.

A Reddit usernamed Ratatouille as a film that should get a sequel. There are new challenges and cooking adventures that could be introduced, as well as new characters. It would also be great for fans to see how the new restaurant that Remy and Linguini opened at the end of the movie turned out.

5 'Coco' (2017)

A film that celebrates family love, Coco revolves around Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), a young boy living in Mexico who embarks on a magical journey to the Land of the Dead to discover his family's music-filled history. Many viewers found the film heartwarming, especially its heartfelt portrayal of Mexican culture, traditions, and the importance of remembering ancestors.

Reddit user nimmoisa000 said that they would "honestly take a Coco sequel." After all, Coco left audiences emotionally invested in Miguel's journey, and a sequel could continue to explore Miguel's connection to his heritage as he matures.

4 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

Released in 2001, Monsters, Inc. follows the hilarious adventures of Sulley (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal), two monsters who work in the Monsters, Inc. factory. Its imaginative world-building and creative monster designs made the film lovable and enjoyable.

Reddit user stratticus14 said that they would love it if they made a Monsters, Inc. film, saying that they "need Boo and Sully to reunite." Although Monsters, Inc. had a second movie, it was a prequel that showcased the events before the film. Fans would love to see a film that revisits Sully and Mike's adventures after the events of Monsters, Inc.

3 'Elemental' (2023)

Elemental was set in a world of the elements of nature, making the film one of the most visually stunning Pixar movies, attributing to its popularity. It follows Ember (Leah Lewis), a fire element and Wade (Mamoudou Athie), a water element who meet and fall in love.

A Reddit usersaid that while Elemental is a recent Pixar movie, they already see so much sequel potential for it, and hope it gets one at some point. After all, the sequel could explore a more detailed world of elements that the first movie weren't able to expand on.

2 'Luca' (2021)

Released in 2021, Luca is a heartwarming coming-of-age story that follows the adventures of Luca (Jacob Tremblay), as he and his friend Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) experience a transformative summer of friendship and exploring the human world. The film's portrayal of friendship struck an emotional chord with audiences.

Reddit user OneSparedToTheSeasaid that they "see a lot of potential for a Luca sequel," pointing out that there are a lot of open-ended storylines which could be picked up. Fans are eager to see more of how Luca and Alberto's friendship evolve, and a sequel can continue to explore more of the underwater world of sea monsters.

1 'Onward' (2020)

Released in 2020, Onward blends family and fantasy dynamics in a modern world, where magic faded into obscurity. The film revolves around two elf brothers Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt), as they embark on an adventure to spend one last day with their late father. The film's humor and heartwarming moments attributed to its popularity.

A Reddit usersaid that Onward "could actually work well as a sequel." Hufflepuff_Air_Cadetagreed and said that the film had really fun world building, and they would "love to see more." Ultimately, the charming world of Onward leaves plenty of room for more enchanting stories that captivate audiences.

