While it didn’t last forever (nothing good ever does), there was a period of time, for about a decade or a little more, when Pixar felt untouchable as an animation studio. After a series of short films made throughout the 1980s with early computer animation techniques, Pixar made a name for itself in the mid-1990s, with Toy Story being the first fully computer-animated feature film, changing the movie industry forever.

The odd Cars movie aside, the next 15 or so years proved fruitful for Pixar, and though there might have been a bit of a drop at some point in the early 2010s, there have continued to be compelling Pixar films released, some even being up there with the studio’s best efforts. The following Pixar films are the best of the best, and stand out for feeling perfect, or close to it. These movies all start and finish strong, and can count themselves among the best animated films of all time.

10 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

Some of Pixar’s biggest hits at the box office are surprising, in the sense that not all the studio’s high earners can also count as among the studio’s best films critically, with the prequel to Monster’s Inc., Monsters University, actually earning more money. It’s not bad as far as follow-ups go, but it doesn’t hit the highs of Monster’s Inc., which is one of the most creative, heartwarming, and distinctive entries in the Pixar canon.

It takes place in a world populated by monsters, and one where energy is gained from harvesting the screams of children. It’s one of those premises where you wonder how anyone could’ve not just been capable of coming up with it, but also making it understandable for audiences young and old. There’s a strange logic to the world of Monster’s Inc. that makes surprising sense. It has a lot to say about tradition and the way societies can stagnate, and says it all while also being entertaining, very funny, and ultimately heartfelt.

9 'Inside Out' (2015)

Though Pixar post-2010 might not have been as great as Pixar between the years 1995 and 2010, one thing’s for sure: the studio’s movies just kept getting better visually, with the animation in such animated movies always being dazzling. Then, when this increasing sense of technical perfection is combined with a story that’s genuinely great, you get something that delivers the full package, much like Inside Out.

It's up to you whether you want to call it a comeback, but Inside Out does feel like it recaptures a good deal of the magic that defined some of Pixar’s best earlier efforts. Inside Out has another typically clever and novel premise, taking place inside the mind of a young girl and having her emotions be characters, all the while building a compelling world and combining humor, emotion, and a sense of adventure in an immensely satisfying fashion.

8 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

It’s quite surprising how well Toy Story 3 works, given it was released more than a decade on from the last movie in the Toy Story series, felt like a satisfying conclusion (at least as far as the “original” trilogy goes), and was also something of a prison break movie. Regarding the last one of those, it is undoubtedly a kid-friendly take on such a genre, but it still proves tense and exciting in parts; again, surprisingly so.

Toy Story 3 uses the gap between installments perfectly, setting itself many years after the last movie and feeling appropriately bittersweet in its exploration of the passage of time, growing older, and moving on. It was not the end of the saga, given Toy Story 4 (the weakest of the bunch, but certainly not a terrible film) came out in 2019, but as far as a conclusion to the story of Andy and his toys goes, it was pretty much perfect.

7 'Coco' (2017)

Anyone who swears off movies from outside Pixar’s golden era – particularly on the grounds that the studio isn’t as capable of crafting potent tearjerkers anymore – probably hasn’t seen 2017’s Coco. It treads familiar Pixar territory by being about a character’s journey into and then out of an unfamiliar world, but feels fresh because of the way it confronts death, doing so even more explicitly than the Toy Story series (where there might be a little separation possible for viewers, on account of the characters being toys and all).

Coco is about a young boy named Miguel, and the way he connects with deceased relatives after being transported to the Land of the Dead, despite not actually dying. It’s fun and funny for much of its runtime, but then gets more serious when it needs to, especially in the final act, which has some of the most moving scenes found in any Pixar movie to date.

6 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Similar to how Toy Story 3 puts an unexpected and surprisingly great spin on the prison movie, so too does Finding Nemo feel like an unconventional and masterful approach to the road movie. Of course, it all takes place underwater, thereby featuring no roads in the traditional sense, but the main characters travel a great distance, meeting unusual individuals and seeing unfamiliar sights all the while.

It kicks off when an over-protective father sees his only child taken away by divers, at which point he dedicates himself wholeheartedly to recovering his son, accompanied by a fellow fish with short-term memory loss. There’s something about Finding Nemo, where everything feels in perfect harmony with everything else, and the approach to such a simple premise proves thoroughly engaging. Words can’t really do it justice; it’s just a flawless family film.

5 'Toy Story 2' (1999)

The best of the Toy Story sequels would have to be Toy Story 2. In fact, this 1999 release is probably the best of all the Pixar sequels/prequels/follow-ups, building on the first film expertly and introducing numerous great new characters. Thematically, there is similar ground covered, but Toy Story 2 proves more ambitious in scope, and gets even more emotionally impactful in its most striking moments.

Everything regarding Jessie and her backstory feels about as sad as movies can get, animated or otherwise, and Woody’s moral dilemma after he’s separated from his fellow toys and presented with an opportunity to basically live forever is also tremendously interesting. That Toy Story 2 can go so deep thematically while remaining remarkably entertaining and extremely funny makes it an all-time great animated movie.

4 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Another Pixar film that was essentially perfect before later getting a decent yet very much imperfect follow-up, The Incredibles is essentially untouchable, as far as superhero movies go. It could well claim to be the best animated superhero film of all time, centering on a family that are forced to live their lives as seemingly ordinary people, even though each member of said family has superhuman abilities.

It's a movie that manages to be funny and relatable at points, and then also particularly exciting at other times, having the most spectacular action sequences in any Pixar film by a wide margin. It’s stylized in a way that could ensure it looks timeless as the years go on, and for attempting to do so much and nailing every single genre/tone it goes for, The Incredibles is a masterpiece.

3 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Ratatouille is a movie about following one’s dreams and attaining greatness, and is so well-executed that, in a similar way, the film itself also achieves greatness (and then some). It’s another Pixar film that can be filed under “wild high concept premises that shouldn’t work but do,” given it’s about a rat who dreams of becoming a chef, and effectively can, thanks to puppeteering a young man with no cooking skills by pulling his hair.

It sounds like the silliest thing in the world, but Ratatouille makes it work, and does so while being one of the most entertaining and fast-paced of all Pixar’s films. It doesn’t waste a second, and it’s hard to think of a single scene within the film that doesn’t deserve to be there, or isn’t genuinely great, when viewed as either its own sequence or as part of a stunning and satisfying cinematic whole.

2 'Toy Story' (1995)

It’s both hard and potentially incorrect to call something the “most perfect,” given perfection is difficult to achieve and because technically, something can either be perfect or not perfect. Because of these factors, maybe it’s fairer to refer to things as being “closer to perfect” than other, comparable things, so with that in mind, maybe 1995’s Toy Story is the closest to perfect Pixar’s ever gotten.

It might not have as grand emotional highs as certain parts of Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3, and its animation is certainly cruder than any later film Pixar made, but the story, character arcs, and comedic beats are all done so well in Toy Story. It’s arguably the studio’s best-written film, and naturally scores points for being the first of its kind, as far as computer-animated movies go. All that, plus the fact it made Pixar a household name… it’s hard to think of it as anything less than one of the greatest films of its time, or perhaps even of all time.

1 'WALL·E' (2008)

A landmark animated film and an essential science fiction movie, WALL·E is perfectly self-contained, expansive in scope, tremendously moving, endearing from start to finish, and provides a surprising amount to think about. For kids, it’ll likely be a fun adventure movie largely set in space, while for adults, it will be that, too, but it’ll also be an interesting (and surprisingly pessimistic) look at where the human race could well be headed.

It's great science fiction because it has a great deal to say, and stands as a perfect movie because it explores interesting ideas while also being very funny, entertaining, touching, and appropriate for all ages. WALL·E is phenomenal and entirely without need of a sequel or prequel. It hasn’t been touched in the years since 2008, but even if this world was somehow returned to with an inferior follow-up, it could never take away from how great WALL·E as its own thing was, is, and forever will be.

