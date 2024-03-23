The Big Picture Pixar ruled animation for a decade with unforgettable hits like Toy Story and The Incredibles.

Recent Pixar films don't garner as much attention at the box office and Oscars post-2011.

Newer Pixar films like Turning Red and Onward deserve more recognition for their engaging storytelling.

In the roughly 30 years since Pixar Animation Studios has been around, it has created some of the most popular animated movies of all time. With the massive success of the Toy Story franchise, Monsters Inc., Wall-E, Up, and the like, the studio set high expectations for itself and consistently lived up to them. For several years, every Pixar release was a must-see. But, over time, Pixar's popularity has decreased, and it shouldn't have. Pixar's recent releases have been almost forgotten despite their carefully crafted stories, uplifting messages, and beautiful animation. Once regarded as the height of animated films, Pixar's popularity has shifted so dramatically that the studio's films are now largely underrated.

Examples like Luca, Turning Red, Lightyear, Onward, and Elemental are often forgotten compared to Pixar's earlier films, though they still tell touching stories of acceptance, family, and growth. Certainly, not every film can rank among Pixar's best films. After all, that is a fierce competition. Yet they still put out solid content that simply doesn't receive the same level of hype. But if the quality is not declining, what changed? In the early 2000s, Pixar was on a winning streak. With a few less successful films from Pixar and some major hits from other animation studios, the gap between Pixar and other animated films shrank. But that didn't mean Pixar lost all of its talent for making movies that appeal to children and adults alike. Pixar is still creating emotional films, but they are not getting the attention they deserve.

Luca On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human. Release Date June 18, 2021 Director Enrico Casarosa Cast Jacob Tremblay , Jack Dylan Grazer , Saverio Raimondo , Emma Berman , Maya Rudolph Jim Gaffigan , Marco Barricelli Runtime 95 minutes Writers Enrico Casarosa , Jesse Andrews , Simon Stephenson

Pixar Ruled Animation for a Decade

You would be hard-pressed to find someone who has not seen a single Pixar movie. The average person has seen quite a few. After all, who missed Toy Story completely? Or Finding Nemo? Or The Incredibles? And the list goes on. Pixar simply has too many hits to be ignored. The concepts Pixar uses may seem strange at first. No one would expect a story about a society of monsters using fear as energy until they learn it's better to make children laugh to be a heartwarming and comedic film, but it is! Pixar's strength is its ability to craft stories that appear silly and nonsensical but convey a meaningful message, all while engaging people of any age. It's not an easy feat, and for a long while, Pixar did this better than anyone else.

Pixar rose to prominence in the late 90s and early 2000s, while another leading animation studio, Disney, was in a slump, leaving a void in the industry that Pixar quickly filled. With a spotless reputation, it was easy for the studio to pack people into the theaters, and they won many notable awards, building their acclaim further. Pixar also led developments in animation, being the first studio to make a full-length 3D-animated film. This set them apart from the rest as much as anything else, but as the technology caught up, Pixar became less of a stand-out among animated films. Pixar's quality didn't decrease, but expectations rose to an unsustainable standard.

Pixar Films Are Not as Popular as They Were

It's undeniable that Pixar isn't the widespread phenomenon it once was. Though the studio was on a role for many years, its stride ended in 2011 with Cars 2, which received largely negative ratings and is often considered Pixar's worst film. Afterward, Pixar's lineup had peaks and valleys, like any film studio. But the recent years have seen a more significant downturn in popularity despite decent reviews. Pixar's last resounding success at the box office was Toy Story 4 in 2019, which had the benefit of a major franchise behind it. Since then, Pixar films have been under-performing in theaters. Of course, this isn't entirely surprising as it coincides with a worldwide pandemic that impacted all theatrical releases. Pixar has also been releasing films on Disney+ sooner, making waiting to watch at home a more attractive option for some. Soul, Luca, and Turning Red went straight to streaming, only getting a theatrical release years after they were made, which makes them less of a draw than newer films, Pixar or otherwise.

If box office numbers were the only thing decreasing, it would be easy to ignore, but that is not the case. Pixar's recent films have not performed as well at the Oscars, with the most recent four, Luca, Turning Red, Lightyear, and Elemental, not winning in any category, marking Pixar's longest losing streak ever. Since the award for the best animated film was added in 2001, Pixar has taken home the prize 11 times, but Soul was their most recent winner, which is now four years old. Of course, Pixar's lack of awards isn't a sign that the company is failing, but it speaks to the great improvement of other animated films. With more competition from Disney, Dreamworks, and Sony, Pixar no longer has the corner on the market, but that doesn't mean their new films aren't worth watching.

Pixar's Newer Films Deserve More Recognition

After so many years of releasing one instant classic after another, Pixar built up an impossible standard, and when they failed to reach it once, their popularity seemed to burst. Though no longer the untouchable giants of animation they once were, Pixar is still making audiences cry with their heartwarming and beautiful films. Both Turning Red and Onward explore complex but relatable family dynamics in a way that even young audience members will understand. Luca and Elemental deal with accepting those different than you, sending a message that society often forgets. These may never have reached the same level of popularity as the early 2000s Pixar films, but they are more than worth watching.

Pixar's new films are underrated, especially compared to the notoriety the studio used to command. Whether audiences lost faith when the studio could not continuously outdo itself or got distracted with other films, Pixar is simply not as popular as it used to be. Studios often go through cycles, and, unfortunately, Pixar is at a low for now. But it will not always be, and since Pixar is still releasing quality content, it could bounce back at any time.

