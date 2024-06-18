Throughout the years, Pixar has been one of the most dominant animation companies. It usually produces two movies yearly, each with excellent quality and excitement around them. Fifteen of Pixar's films are in the top 50 highest-grossing animated movies, and the studio has won 23 Academy Awards. With such a successful track record and Disney adapting their animated classics to live-action, the question arises of whether Pixar will ever adapt its films to live-action.

Pixar has created an impressive library, with many of its original efforts ranking among the most beloved modern classics by critics and fans. When a collection of films becomes so massive and critically acclaimed, there are bound to be people who want to watch them all over again, whether because of nostalgia, humor, good times or an incredible plot. These are the most rewatchable Pixar movies, enjoyable triumphs for all the family to enjoy.

10 'Monsters University' (2013)

Directed by Dan Scanlon

Years before the events of Monsters Inc., Mike and Sully attended university together in the movie Monsters University. Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) dreams of becoming a top scarer but has trouble reaching those dreams. He teams up with Sully (John Goodman), a natural at being scary, and together, they help other less intimidating monsters reach their potential and get their time in the limelight.

Many fans haven't returned to the movie since their first watch, but Monsters University is worth rewatching. The movie is a fun underdog story with relatable humor and an entertaining cast fans can't help but root for. While most won't deny that Monsters Inc. is the superior movie, Monsters University presents a fun college story that reminds older fans of their days at university and gets younger fans excited about it. It's a story that never gets boring, making it rewatchable for any season.

9 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Directed by Lee Unkrich

The Toy Story franchise is one of Pixar's biggest, with the most installments and fan interest. Toy Story 3 was the apparent conclusion of the franchise, but they have since made a fourth movie in 2019, with a fifth coming out in 2026. After mistakenly being left out for trash, Woody (Tom Hanks) and the rest of the toys find themselves in a daycare. Unfortunately for them, the kids aren't careful with their toys, leading them to plan an escape. Little do they know that the other toys in the daycare aren't as kind as they seem.

Despite being a bittersweet story about growing up and letting go, this sendoff presents delicate themes that relate to many fans, especially those who grew up with the trilogy. The movie's tone is more serious than its predecessors and strikes a chord with many older fans, making it much more intriguing. Toy Story 3 is also effectively a prison break film, making it very different from other Pixar movies. This separation from the norm makes it unique and is why fans keep returning, making it one of Pixar's biggest box-office successes.

8 'Coco' (2017)

Directed by Adrian Molina and Lee Unkrich

Coco is a touching tale about family and death and one of the most rewatchable animated movies of the 2010s. Despite his love for music, Miguel's (Anthony Gonzalez) family has a ban on it. Soon, Miguel finds himself transported to the land of the dead, where he can express himself freely but is under a ticking clock to return to the world of the living. As he learns more about his family history, and with the help of his great-great-grandfather, Miguel tries to escape and lift the family ban on music. Co-director Adrian Molina will make his solo directorial debut with Elio in 2025.

It is no stretch to say that Coco is a perfect Pixar movie, as it won the Oscar for Best Animated Film. Movies about families are endlessly rewatchable because they relate to so many people and are sure to tug on the heartstrings whenever fans need a good cry. Besides delivering some of the most emotional moments Pixar has ever seen, Coco is also an enjoyable movie with a unique setting that draws people in over and over again.

7 'Onward' (2020)

Directed by Dan Scanlon

Onward is one of Pixar's newest entries, and it aims to strike gold with its unique world of fantasy and technology. In a fantastical world without magic, two brothers learn about their father's magical past and set out on a journey to revive him for a day. The movie features powerful messages of regret, family relationships and acceptance.

Many fans believe that Pixar has been in a slump and don't consider Onward to stand with the rest of the studios' behemoths. Despite not receiving universal praise, Onward proves to be an entertaining movie about brothers, family, and lost magic that makes it worth revisiting. Onward is also surprisingly heartwarming when one brother gives up the chance to meet his father so the other can speak about his regrets. The underappreciated Onward is a fun and touching journey that is just as rewatchable.

6 'Inside Out' (2015)

Directed by Pete Docter and Ronaldo Del Carmen

After 11-year-old Riley is forced to move to San Francisco, her inner emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Bill Hader), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling) — try to help her through this challenging time. However, things only seem to get worse after Joy and Sadness are swept away. The two must then work their way back to help Riley while encountering many forgotten parts of Riley that might help her return to normal.

Inside Out is a Pixar classic and one of the best films the studio has ever created. The intricate details of emotions and childhood make it relatable to anyone and can even help the audience become more in tune with their feelings. The trip through childhood memories gives fans a taste of nostalgia and something comforting and tear-jerking to watch multiple times. With the sequel, Inside Out 2, coming out in theaters, Inside Out is even more rewatchable to get ready for Riley's new adventure.

5 'WALL-E' (2008)

Directed by Andrew Stanton

2008's WALL-E is considered one of the best Pixar and animated movies ever, with its touching plot and important messages. WALL-E (Ben Burtt) is a trash-collecting robot that slowly cleans the Earth after humans run it into the ground. One day, a more advanced robot, EVE (Elissa Knight), crashes and accomplishes her mission to find life on Earth. The two work together to stop the evil robot from preventing humans from returning to Earth.

WALL-E is one of Pixar's most romantic movies, thanks to the chemistry between WALL-E, a sweet and kind soul with hopes of love, and EVE, a proper robot with a great sense of duty. This wholesome dynamic, paired with the relevant themes, means WALL-E is important to rewatch and enjoyable, not to mention topical and impactful. It's a movie that doesn't get old, no matter how many times one revisits it, due to its inspiring nature that gives fans hope and a good time.

4 'Toy Story' (1995)

Directed by John Lasseter

Pixar absolutely nailed their first feature film, 1995's Toy Story. The movie sported incredible animation for the time and a timeless story that has been remembered for nearly 30 years. The Toy Story franchise is extremely successful at the box office, and it all begins with Andy (Donald Reignoux) receiving the new Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) toy. His former favorite toy, Woody, feels threatened, but the two must put their differences aside and cooperate to get back to Andy after he moves houses.

With so many sequels, fans repeatedly rewatch the movies to prepare for the next, and they will have to do the same when Toy Story 5 releases in 2026. Besides that, the nostalgia factor from the 90s brings fans back to their childhood, when life was simpler, and they only had to worry about missing toys. This feeling is responsible for the film's timeless nature, and with no heavy themes or sad moments, Toy Story is rewatchable for people just wanting a good time.

3 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Directed by Brad Bird

This superpowered animated classic redefined superhero movies with its family orientation and delivered yet another fantastic movie from Pixar. The Incredibles takes fans to a world where superheroes are outlawed, but after the potential rise of a new supervillain, the Parr family must rise and relive the golden days of crime fighting to save the day.

With its focus on a family-filled story, The Incredibles is fit for any age and relatable for parents and children. The film's fun journey makes it a good rewatch no matter how many times it is watched, and the comedy still manages to make fans laugh after all this time. The extremely detailed animation will also shock fans after every watch with its microscopic facial changes. The entertainment value alone is high, but The Incredibles' storytelling and profound messages make it an excellent movie to watch whenever.

2 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Directed by: Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich

At the time of its release, Finding Nemo was the highest-grossing animated movie and the second-biggest movie of that year, making $871 million. It follows Marlin (Albert Brooks), an overprotective dad who must search for his missing son across the dangerous sea of Australia and the Great Barrier Reef, accompanied by the forgetful Dory (Ellen DeGeneres). The success of Finding Nemo also resulted in a sequel 13 years later, Finding Dory, that shared the same success as its predecessor.

The touching father-son story about a parent searching for a child makes Finding Nemo a must-watch for parents. However, the fun and treacherous adventure is able to grip all ages, including critics who have declared Finding Nemo one of the greatest animated movies ever. The stunning animation and wholesome screenplay are one of a kind, which brings back fans again and again to rewatch this movie any chance they get.