Since its foundation all the way back in 1979, Pixar Animation Studios has been at the forefront of American animation. Over the years, they've been known as the masters of the medium in Hollywood, constantly delivering cutting-edge technological advancements and innovation. Since releasing their first feature, 1995's Toy Story, they have had plenty of ups and not many downs.

There are a myriad of elements that make the majority of Pixar's movies so great. Memorable characters, entertaining stories for both kids and adults, and — of course ― some really good music. The studio's filmography is full of some of the best musical scores in animated cinema's history, usually composed by a select group of some of the most talented artists in their field, from Randy Newman to Michael Giacchino.

10 'Brave' (2012)

Composed by Patrick Doyle

Though it tends to be regarded as one of Pixar's weaker efforts, the fantasy adventure gem Brave nevertheless feels like one of their most distinct and deeply endearing movies. It's the tale of Princess Merida, a feisty young woman determined to make her own path in life. Defying a custom in an act that brings chaos to her kingdom, she must rely on only her courage, bow, and arrow to undo a terrible curse.

Some may argue that the score's use of typical Scottish sounds (namely, the ample use of bagpipes) is somewhat predictable, but composer Patrick Doyle makes so moving a use of such sounds that they're more charming than anything else. Sometimes haunting, sometimes poignant, but always great, the score of Brave makes it deeply enveloping and atmospheric.

9 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Composed by Randy Newman

It's hard to beat the OG. It was Randy Newman who composed the score for Toy Story, and since then, Pixar has constantly brought him back to compose the music for many of their films — including Toy Story's three (soon to be four) sequels. Though each of them has excellent music, it's easy to say that Toy Story 3, where the toys must make their way back to Andy after mistakenly being disposed of, has the best score in the series.

This is one of those Pixar films that are perfect from start to finish, and that's in no small measure thanks to Newman's moving compositions. It's fresh and exciting music, effortlessly bringing a franchise that had been dormant for eleven years back to life. However, there are also plenty of charming winks to leitmotifs from past films (and even a cool Monsters, Inc. reference in the trash incinerator sequence for those in the know), making sure that nostalgia keeps no dry eyes in the house once the credits roll.

8 'Luca' (2021)

Composed by Dan Romer

Even having made Soul, one of their best recent efforts, in 2020, Pixar has been having a tough time since the pandemic. Nevertheless, they haven't gone without a few hits — one of the most notable being Luca, one of the most underrated animated fantasy movies of the 2020s. In it, an unlikely friendship blooms between a human and two sea monsters disguised as humans on the Italian Riviera.

For the film's sound, director Enrico Casarosa wanted "something off the beaten path, a little bit independent". With this in mind, he hired relatively-unknown composer Dan Romer for the score, and the result was an utter delight. Full of classic Italian music inlfuences, Luca's score is as relaxed and lighthearted as its story, complementing it in many beautiful ways.

7 'Inside Out' (2015)

Composed by Michael Giacchino

Inside Out is the story of Riley, a girl who's uprooted from her Midwestern life and moved to San Francisco. Her emotions then are unsure of how to navigate this new experience, which causes a catastrophe that may have terrible repercussions for Riley. Beautifully written and vibrantly animated, the movie represented director Pete Docter's second collaboration with composer Michael Giacchino.

By 2015, Giacchino was already well-established as Pixar's go-to composer, and yet he was able to prove that he could still outdo himself. Surreal and dreamlike, the movie's score perfectly evokes the story's themes of memory, emotion, and parenthood. Evocative and dripping with nostalgia, it's a work of art full of creative instrumentation and tear-jerking moments.

6 'WALL·E' (2008)

Composed by Thomas Newman

Praised by many as one of the best animated sci-fi movies ever made, WALL·E is easily and by far some of Pixar's greatest work. For a large portion of the movie, it's a quasi-silent rom-com where, in the distant future, a small waste-collecting robot falls in love with a newly arrived reconnaissance robot. Soon after, they embark on a space journey with the potential to define the future of mankind.

The film is refreshingly original and gorgeously animated, but the importance that Thomas Newman's futuristic score plays in making WALL·E as enveloping as it is cannot be understated. As whimsical and playful as its charming protagonist, the film's score mixes emotional strings and more technological sounds to great effect. It's some of Newman's best work, and the movie simply wouldn't be what it is without it.

5 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Composed by Thomas Newman

Yet another Pixar classic scored by Thomas Newman, Finding Nemo is about a timid clownfish who sets out on a journey through Australian waters to bring his kidnapped son back home. It may sound like a dark premise, but this oceanic adventure couldn't possibly be a more wholesome experience for the whole family, making it one of the best animated coming-of-age films.

When one thinks of the ocean, it's very possible that the sound of Thomas Newman's compositions for Finding Nemo immediately comes to mind. Innocence and adventure constantly float to the surface in the sea of strings, pianos, and rousing technological sounds that Newman throws into the mix, with some occasional twists of thrills and fear.

4 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Composed by Michael Giacchino

The movie that earned Michael Giacchino his first Oscar nomination, Ratatouille is referred to by many as Pixar's single greatest film. It's about Remy, a rat who can cook, who makes an unusual alliance with a young kitchen worker at a famous Paris restaurant. It may sound like a goofy premise, but the artistic wonders that director Brad Bird is able to do with it are wonderful, to say the least.

One of Pixar's funniest, smartest, most touching, and most surprisingly romantic movies, Ratatouille is an animated masterpiece if there ever was one. Giacchino amplifies its tone wonderfully with plenty of typically-French-sounding instrumentations, but also much more creative tracks that can go from playful, to contemplative, to emotional, and all the way back again.

3 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

Composed by Randy Newman

Another Randy Newman-composed Pixar fan favorite, Monsters, Inc. is arguably the studio's funniest-ever film. It's an old-school buddy comedy set in a world where, in order to power their cities, monsters have to scare children so that they let out their energy-filled screams. After a child gets into the monster world, two monsters realize that humans may not be as dangerous as they were led to believe.

Sure, Randy Newman's work on the Toy Story movies may be his most iconic, but his irresistibly charming score for Monsters, Inc. is the best work he's ever done for Pixar. The main theme is pure exquisite jazz, while the rest of the score's tracks feel lively and cleverly retro, making this one of the best animated movie scores of all time.

2 'Up' (2009)

Composed by Michael Giacchino

One of Pixar's most highly acclaimed works (being the second of only two animated films that have ever received a Best Picture Oscar nomination), Up is the story of a 78-year-old man who flies to South America in his house equipped with balloons, accidentally taking a young stowaway with him. Even if it does admittedly peak in its first act, the movie is still one of the studio's most entertaining and moving works.

Up earned Giacchino his second Oscar nomination and thus far only win, and no one who has watched the movie and heard the score could argue that it was undeserved. It's the most emotionally-affecting score that Giacchino has composed in his entire career, "Married Life" probably being the single greatest song ever composed for a Pixar movie.

1 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Composed by Michael Giacchino