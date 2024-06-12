The Big Picture Live-action remakes of Pixar films are not in the works, according to Pete Docter.

Inside Out 2 is a crucial release for Pixar, with high expectations for box office success.

The sequel follows Riley as a teenager, navigating new emotions, with a star-studded cast reprising their roles.

Live-action remakes of animated films have become the norm in the past decade. Disney has gone all-in on remakes of their classic films and has even opted to remake Moana, which is not even a decade old. Other studios are getting in on the trend as well, like the upcoming remake of How to Train Your Dragon. However, don't expect to see any live-action remakes of Pixar Animation Studios films anytime soon. Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter shot down the idea in a recent interview with Time.

Docter has directed some of the studio's most beloved films, like Monsters Inc., Up, and the first Inside Out film. While discussing the upcoming Inside Out 2, he was asked if Pixar had considered live-action remakes of their films, specifically Ratatouille. Docter had this to say in response:

"No, and this might bite me in the butt for saying it, but it sort of bothers me. I like making movies that are original and unique to themselves. To remake it, it's not very interesting to me personally...So much of what we create only works because of the rules of the [animated] world. So if you have a human walk into a house that floats, your mind goes, 'Wait a second. Hold on. Houses are super heavy. How are balloons lifting the house?' But if you have a cartoon guy, and he stands there in the house, you go, 'Okay, I'll buy it.' The worlds that we’ve built just don’t translate very easily."

'Inside Out 2' is an Important Release for the Studio

Many of Pixar's films in recent years haven't lived up to critical or box office expectations, and due to the pandemic, several skipped theaters all together and went straight to Disney+. Docter acknowledges the significance of Inside Out 2 for the studio, saying in the same interview: "If this doesn't do well at the theater, I think it just means we're going to have to think even more radically about how we run our business."

The studio may be in luck, as the film is predicted to have a hefty box office debut, and early responses to the film have been very positive. Collider's Perri Nemiroff called the sequel, "...absolutely brilliant," and others' reactions have been equally positive. The movie opening strong wouldn't just be a huge win for Pixar but would also be another step in the right direction for the struggling summer box office.

Inside Out 2 opens in theaters on June 14, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for movie news, box office updates, and more.

