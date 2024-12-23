Pixar, as an animation studio, used to resist the idea of pumping out too many sequels. Sure, the studio’s first movie, Toy Story, got a sequel back in the 1990s, but then its entire 2000s run was defined by being sequel-free, with amazing original movies released almost yearly, the best of them including the likes of Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, WALL-E, and Up.

Since 2010, sequels have become more commonplace, though they're not the only films Pixar have made, given that well-received original movies like Soul and Turning Red have come out more recently. The following aims to highlight how Pixar has sometimes delivered vital sequels, sometimes made disappointing ones, and then has also made a handful that fall somewhere between good and bad. For present purposes, prequels and spin-offs aren’t counted (so the following doesn’t include Monsters University or Lightyear).

8 'Cars 2' (2011)

Directed by John Lasseter

So, with Cars 2, there is a level of polish to the animation that might make it technically exempt from being considered one of the worst films in recent memory, but even the visuals lack the same punch as Pixar’s best. Then, when it comes to everything but the animation itself, Cars 2 is an absolute disaster; an agonizing watch that takes what is, at best, a perfectly serviceable family movie (the first Cars) and blows it up, literally and figuratively.

None of the heart or character found in the first movie is here, and it’s instead a weird spy/action movie with talking cars, and a reshuffling of the main cast that puts the annoying comedic sidekick from the first movie in the protagonist chair. Cars 2 is just a miserable, soul-sucking, bland, irredeemable mess. Pixar could literally try to top it in awfulness, Springtime in Hitler-style, and the studio would still probably come up short. Animated movies with this much money behind them don’t get any worse than Cars 2.

7 'Cars 3' (2017)

Directed by Brian Fee

Hey, to give Cars 3 some credit, at least it’s not Cars 2, and it does make some kind of attempt to scratch a similar itch to the first movie. Mater is appropriately kicked back into a sidekick role, with the main narrative here returning to focus on Lightning McQueen, and the way that he’s starting to get on in years, which makes him change his outlook on life and question his future as a champion race car.

Still, the execution does leave a ton to be desired, because even if Cars 3 is working with passable ideas, it’s still pretty boring, doesn’t have much by way of humor that older viewers will find funny, and really goes through the motions, save a couple of unexpected smaller moments here and there. It just doesn’t hit the same way that the best Pixar movies do on an emotional level, being entirely outpaced in every conceivable way by Pixar’s other release in 2017: Coco.

6 'Incredibles 2' (2018)

Directed by Brad Bird

The Incredibles is hard to fault, serving as both a great family movie and just a flat-out great superhero film simultaneously. A sequel seemed to be something most were keen to see, so long as it could recapture some of the magic of the first. The wait ended up taking almost a decade and a half, and the resulting film, Incredibles 2, was… kind of fine? Disappointing maybe, but watchable?

It’s a blast to be back in the world of the first movie, seeing familiar characters and hearing familiar voices, but the storyline here isn't as compelling as the one in the first movie, which balanced action, humor, heart, and some genuinely realistic family drama perfectly. Incredibles 2 might have also made an error in not jumping forward in time, pretty much keeping all its characters the same age and thereby not having as many interesting places for them to go emotionally, nor things to do narratively.

5 'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Directed by Josh Cooley