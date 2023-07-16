Pixar Animation Studios has produced multiple well-loved films with groundbreaking storytelling and animation. Over the years, Pixar has not only captivated audiences with an array of original films like Toy Story and Up, but they have also delighted audiences with incredible sequels, spin-offs, and prequels.

From sequels like Toy Story 2 to prequels like Monsters University, these beloved follow-ups will be ranked according to Rotten Tomatoes. These cinematic tales have enchanted audiences, especially those who loved the original films.

9 'Cars 2' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 40%

Cars 2 is the sequel to Cars, and it follows Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) entangled in an international espionage plot during the World Grand Prix.

While the film introduced new characters to provide more exciting twists, it still showcased its visually stunning, and imaginative car designs just like the first movie. However, it lacked the emotional depth and narrative that the first Cars film had.

8 'Cars 3' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Although the Cars movies should've stopped at one film, the franchise ended up with three films. It again revolves around Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson), as he faces the possibility of retirement after a new generation of faster and high-tech racers emerges.

Unlike its predecessor, Cars 2, Cars 3delved into deeper emotional territory, providing a more emotional narrative. However, some feel that the storyline was predictable and there was a lack of innovation compared to the first Cars movie.

7 'Lightyear' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Although Lightyear is a spin-off of the Toy Story franchise, it does not take place in the same universe. Instead, it is presented as a film that the characters from Toy Story have watched. The spin-off revolved around this film within a film where Buzz Lightyear was the main character.

Lightyear became a way to show viewers the movie that inspired Andy (from the original Toy Story films) to buy the Buzz Lightyear toy. Although it was entertaining, it doesn't fully measure up to Toy Story.

6 'Monsters University' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

The prequel to Monsters, Inc., Monsters University is one of the films that can ease someone back to school. It follows Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) during their college years.

Overall, Monsters University was a lighthearted film that still had its clever humor and vibrant animation from its previous film. While some believe that it didn't have the originality and emotional depth of Monsters, Inc., the prequel to maintained its spirit and charm.

5 'Incredibles 2' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Incredibles 2was the sequel to The Incredibles, and it picked up where the first film left off. It follows the Parr family trying to balance their daily lives with their superhero identities.

The film excels in the thrilling action sequences and witty humor that the first film had. Incredibles 2 even added more exciting plot twists to give The Incredibles fans a satisfying sequel after a long wait.

4 'Finding Dory' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

One of the best Pixar movie sidekicks got their own movie in Finding Dory. The sequel to Finding Nemo, the story follows Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) as she embarks on a journey to find her long-lost family.

Although it is now focused on Dory, instead of Marlin and Nemo, Finding Dory was able to strive as its own meaningful and entertaining sequel. On top of that, the film was able to explore more of its stunning underwater visuals and introduced new characters along the way.

3 'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

The fourth film of the beloved Toy Story franchise revolved around Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their other toy friends embarking on their new adventure with Bonnie, their new owner. They also meet new friends, Forky and Gabby Gabby along the way.

Longtime fans of the Toy Story franchise have found this film bittersweet, especially since it explored the themes of identity, purpose, and the importance of letting go. Although there were new characters introduced, it still brought in nostalgic moments for longtime fans.

2 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Considered one of the best 3rd movies in a franchise, Toy Story 3 follows all the toys that face a bittersweet dilemma when Andy, their owner, leaves for college. From being left in a daycare center, to escaping the clutches of new enemies, the film brought emotional depth to its viewers.

Not only did the film have the impeccable animation the franchise is known for, it had many heart-wrenching moments that concluded the trilogy on a satisfying note. It was one of the Pixar films that brought both laughter and tears.

1 'Toy Story 2' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

The first sequel in the Toy Story franchise, the toys embarked on a thrilling adventure to rescue Woody (Tom Hanks) from a greedy toy collector. Woody then faces the dilemma of deciding where he truly belongs.

Toy Story 2 was able to go beyond the boundaries of a traditional animated sequel. While the film added nostalgia from its first film, audiences were captivated by the emotional bonds, storylines, and memorable characters that made them fall in love with the entire Toy Story franchise.

