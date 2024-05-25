Created as the Computer Division of Lucasfilm, Pixar soon split to become its own entity and push the limits of computer technology through a partnership with Disney. After working on several Disney films in the 1980s and 1990s, Pixar released its first movie, Toy Story, in 1995, and its success helped usher in the modern era of animated films. Pixar continued to release hit after hit through the 2000s and most of the 2010s, but some of their more modern releases have left audiences wanting.

One of the reasons for Pixar's long string of successes is its ability to write and create beloved and instantly iconic characters. This extended even to the side characters, some of whom were more beloved than the leads despite getting as little as a few minutes worth of screen time. Although their interventions might be short, these side characters are among Pixar's most unforgettable creations, becoming synonymous with the studio itself.

10 Roz (Bob Peterson)

From 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

A high-ranking member of the Child Detection Agency, Roz (Bob Peterson) works to keep both the monster and human worlds safe by preventing human items from becoming biohazards in the monster world. For two and a half years, she worked undercover at Monsters Inc. as the key administrator to see if the company was abusing its use of the doors that lead to the human world. Thanks to the efforts of James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal), she learns of a dangerous conspiracy to kidnap children for their screams.

Roz is one of the standout characters of Monsters Inc. thanks to her fun design and deadpan personality. For the most part, she comes across as a perpetually grumpy and sarcastic individual, especially when dealing with Mike's inability to properly file his paperwork. Peterson's delivery is what really sells it: he makes Ros' lines sound like she is both dead inside and intimidating, especially when she tells Mike that she's always watching.

9 Captain B. McCrea (Jeff Garlin)

From 'Wall-E' (2008)

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

After the Earth becomes too polluted to support human life, humanity boards a massive spaceship called the Axiom and becomes obese and completely reliant on robotic helpers throughout the next years. The current captain of the Axiom, B. McCrea (Jeff Garlin), is no exception, leaving most of the duties of running the ship to his autopilot, AUTO, one of Pixar's most underrated villains. However, when evidence of new plant growth on Earth is discovered, McCrea becomes fascinated by the homeworld he's never seen.

Though he doesn't show up until the movie's second half, McCrea has a solid character arc that leaves a strong impression. By educating himself on Earth's history, he realizes how far humanity has fallen and that if they wish to do better, they must take their future into their own hands. This awakening leads to several epic moments, such as when he walks unaided to defeat AUTO and when he gives the poignant line, "I don't want to survive. I want to live!"

8 Francis (Denis Leary)

From 'A Bug's Life' (1998)

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

One of the circus bugs employed by P.T. Flea (John Ratzenberg), Francis (Denis Leary) performs as a clown alongside the caterpillar Heimlich (Joe Ranft) and the stick insect Slim (David Hyde Pierce). Because he's a ladybug, Francis is often mistaken for a woman, much to his anger. After being fired, Francis and the rest of the bugs get accidentally recruited by an ant named Flik (Dave Foley) to help fight off a group of grasshoppers.

Although surprisingly dark at times, A Bug's Life is full of colorful characters, but Francis stands out thanks in large part to how his temper and Leary's performance make him unique. He serves as the troupe's cynical member, ready to start a fight at the smallest provocation, which leads to lots of great moments with Slim, whose polite demeanor is Francis' polar opposite. Francis also becomes the Den Mother of the Blueberry Scouts, which helps to soften him a bit.

7 Bing Bong (Richard Kind)

From 'Inside Out' (2015)

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

When she was three years old, Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) created an imaginary friend named Bing Bong (Richard Kind), a magical hybrid of cotton candy, elephant, cat, and dolphin with a song-powered rocket. They went on many adventures together, but as Riley grew older, she forgot about Bing Bong, relegating him to corners of her mind. When two of Riley's emotions, Joy (Amy Poehler) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith), are knocked out of headquarters, Bing Bong offers to help them get back, and Joy promises to make sure Riley remembers him.

Bing Bing is a wonderful addition to arguably Pixar's most emotionally-charged movie. While not the smartest being in Riley's mind, he is cheerful, optimistic, and eager to help others, making him the perfect representation of childhood innocence. He is also linked to perhaps the most impactful scene in Inside Out, which addresses deep, complex themes about maturing and the pieces of ourselves lost along the way.

6 Dug (Bob Peterson)

From 'Up' (2009)

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

After being mocked by the scientific community when his discovery of a giant bird skeleton from Paradise Falls was labeled a hoax, Charles Muntz (Christopher Plumber) dedicates his life to capturing a live specimen. To aid him, he breeds many dogs to track the bird, including Dug (Bob Peterson), a golden retriever who would prefer to be a pet than a hunting dog. While trying to get the bird, Dug stumbles upon Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner) and Russell (Jordan Nagai) and instantly takes a liking to both of them.

Thanks to a special collar Muntz created, Dug's thoughts are translated into human speech, allowing him to serve as a hilarious source of comic relief in Up. Peterson's performance perfectly captures the personality of a golden retriever, making him childish, fun-loving, and loyal to a fault. Some of his best moments come from single-word expressions, such as when Dug randomly stops talking to look for squirrels or when he points toward where he thinks someone is.

5 Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson)

From 'The Incredibles' (2004) & 'Incredibles 2' (2018)

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

Blessed with the power to create ice, Lucius Best (Samuel L. Jackson) takes the superhero identity of Frozone for the greater good. Following the outlawing of superheroes, he acclimates to civilian life better than most and maintains a friendship with Robert Parr, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson). This does lead to him getting wrapped up in Bob's late-night vigilantism when Lucius would prefer to go bowling.

Although Frozone isn't a bad character by any means, it's actually Jackson's delivery that makes him stand out compared to Pixar's other side characters. The Oscar nominee goes all out with this performance, calm and patient when acting as the supportive friend to Bob and loud and bombasting when placed in a stressful environment. The best example of this is his iconic exchange with his wife, Honey Best (Kimberly Adair Clark), when she put away his super suit.

4 Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles)

From the 'Toy Story' Series (1995-Present)

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

One of several toys owned by Andy Davis (John Morris), Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles) is distinguished by his detachable body parts, allowing for a high level of customization. Andy often uses him as the villain in his various games, and when Andy isn't around, Potato Head serves as a cynical voice of opposition among the toys. However, his disposition does soften a bit when Andy receives Mrs. Potato Head (Estelle Harris).

One of the most recognized characters from Toy Story, Mr. Potato Head offers a wealth of creative and comedic scenarios. His detachable body parts invite countless visual gags when he literally falls apart, but it also allows him to serve an infiltration role when the toys are in trouble. Rickles' voicework is perfect for bringing the character to life, giving him a tough edge without making him too unlikable. As the series goes on, Mr. Potato Head proves a loyal and trusted friend to his fellow toys.

3 Rex (Wallace Shawn)

From the 'Toy Story' Series (1995-Present)

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

The token dinosaur in Andy's toy collection, Rex (Wallace Shawn) often plays the role of a ferocious man-eating beast in Andy's games. Ironically, this couldn't be further from the truth: Rex is plagued with anxiety and self-doubt, especially regarding his perceived ferocity. When not working on his dinosaur roar, Rex enjoys playing video games, especially ones featuring his friend, Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen).

Of all the toys in the franchise, Rex probably best represents the mindset of the children playing with him. He is a sweet, nervous soul who just wants to do the best job he can and avoid as much confrontation as possible. Sometimes, Rex can fall for obvious tricks due to his trusting nature or knock things over due to his size and inability to move his tail. Overall, if Rex can help, chances are he'll find the courage to do so.

2 Anton Ego (Peter O'Toole)

From 'Ratatouille' (2007)

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

Perhaps the harshest food critic in France, Anton Ego (Peter O'Toole) left a particularly scathing review of renowned chef Auguste Gusteau (Brad Garett) and his motto, "Anyone can cook," which led to the downfall of Gusteau and his restaurant. However, a rat named Remy (Patton Oswalt) and Gusteau's son, Alfredo Linguini (Lou Romano), work together to restore the restaurant's reputation. When Ego finds out, he decides to see if this resurgence is truly deserved, but the experience surprises him in more ways than one.

While not as funny as other Pixar scene-stealers, Ego is a phenomenal character who has a tremendous impact and helps to highlight the themes of Ratatouille. Though he comes across as cynical and harsh just for the sake of it, his high standards are born from a true passion for good food. His speech at the end of the movie is some of the best writing in all of Pixar, highlighting the pros and cons of negative criticism and the importance of giving something new a chance.

1 Edna Mode (Brad Bird)

From 'The Incredibles' (2004) & 'Incredibles 2' (2018)

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

During the golden age of superheroes, Edna Mode (Brad Bird) designed their various super suits and knew their secret identities. Following the outlawing of superheroes, Edna became a big name in the fashion world but loathed having to design clothes for models who did not challenge her. When Robert Parr comes to her to get his suit repaired, Edna is inspired to create new suits for him and the rest of his family.

Easily Pixar's biggest breakout character, the hilarious Edna is beloved for her screen-stealing personality and her wealth of comedic potential. She knows that she owns whatever room she walks into and doesn't hide it, gleefully expressing her creative vision and suffering no counterarguments, especially regarding capes. Bird's voicework is also top-notch, and it's hard not to imagine him grinning ear-to-ear as he channels Edna's boundless energy to match her expressive animation.

