Disney has announced Pixar's latest animated feature, Soul, is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. Soul originally premiered on Disney+ back in late December 2020 and was one of the major releases of last year. Directed and co-written by Pete Docter, and also co-directed and co-written by Kemp Powers, Soul tells the story of Joe (Jamie Foxx), a middle school music teacher who dreams of being a professional jazz musician. A twist of fate cuts Joe's dreams short and sends him to "The Great Before," where he meets 22 (Tina Fey), an ephemeral soul form with no desire to go to Earth and live out a human life. Together, Joe and 22 go on an adventure that will change each character's outlook on what it means to be alive. Additional voice cast on Soul includes Phylicia Rashad, Rachel House, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade, and Graham Norton.

Soul will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on Tuesday, March 23. This means you have four new ways to enjoy this Pixar feature in addition to watching it on Disney+. Now, you may be wondering, "Why the heck would I watch Soul anywhere other than Disney+?" This is a fair question! Currently, you can stream Soul on the Disney streaming platform and even enjoy some bonus features, including interviews with the jazz musicians who consulted on Soul and a segment following the process behind creating Joe and crafting his story. While those bonus features are also included in the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital, there are also tons more features not available on Disney+ that make these new release formats even more enticing.

So, what new features are coming to Soul 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital? Check out the complete list below.

Disney and Pixar’s Soul Bonus Features

Deleted Scenes

Introduction – Writer Mike Jones and story supervisor Kristen Lester introduce the Soul deleted scenes.

and story supervisor introduce the Soul deleted scenes. Mentor Orientation – Joe sneaks into the You Seminar Mentor Program orientation, trying to figure out how on earth he can get back to... Earth.

Clubhouse Forgery – Joe follows 22 into her "secret lair" as she reluctantly agrees to help him find his way back to Earth.

Home Lessons – Stuck inside Joe’s body, 22 clumsily attempts to help the downstairs neighbor.

Living the Dream – Joe has a heart-to-heart with 22 about her fear of living on Earth, then tries to make his way back home via a dream portal.

Press Shot – Joe, stuck in a cat’s body, and 22, stuck in Joe’s body, take the subway to the jazz club for a publicity photography session.

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by director Pete Docter, co-director/writer Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray.

Not Your Average Joe – See the thought and care that went into crafting Joe and his story in Pixar’s first film to feature a Black leading character.

Astral Taffy – Get an in-depth look at the artistry and technical innovation that went into creating the sets and characters in the world of Soul.

Pretty Deep for a Cartoon – The filmmakers tackle big questions, such as where does a newborn’s personality come from, what’s the meaning of life, and more!

Into the Zone: The Music and Sound of Soul – Explore the movie’s different sonic worlds and discover how music drives and adds specificity to Joe’s journey.

Soul, Improvised – See how the Pixar Systems team and Soul's crew managed to finish the film on schedule during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jazz Greats – Giants of the jazz world who consulted on Soul share their passion and hard-won wisdom about what music is and does for us all.

Soul comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on March 23. For more, find out what's coming to Disney+ in February.

