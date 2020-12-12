This week, Pixar released a new clip from Soul, which stars Jamie Foxx as a music teacher by day and aspiring jazz musician by night who gets taken on the metaphysical journey of a lifetime in order to learn more about his soul's true purpose. The new clip was released just one day after the information-packed Disney Investor Day 2020 call, which saw Soul director Pete Docter make some exciting announcements about the future of Pixar. Among those big announcements was news of a unique Toy Story prequel movie starring Chris Evans, a new movie called Turning Red directed by "Bao" short director Domee Shi, and a Pixar Popcorn Shorts series.

Just like previous trailers for Soul, this newly-released clip is just as, well, soulful. We're brought into Joe's (Foxx) classroom, where he's working through a song with his somewhat reluctant students. It seems tough to pull their attention away from their phones or goofing around. But when one student gets lost in the music of her solo, Joe sees it as an opportunity to share his love of music with the class. It's a joyous clip that teases Soul's true power lies in its most musical moments.

Image via Pixar

In addition to Foxx, Soul boasts an incredible voice cast including Tina Fey, Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, Alice Braga, Graham Norton, Questlove, and Richard Ayoade. Docter directs Soul with Kemp Powers serving as co-director. Soul's script was written by Docter, Powers, and Mike Jones. The jazz compositions and arrangements in Soul come from Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste and an original score for the animated movie comes from Oscar-winning duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Soul premieres on Disney+ on December 25. Watch a new, heartwarming clip from Soul below. Get even more Pixar updates here.

