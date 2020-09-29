Jazzy Pixar ‘Soul’ Song Debuts on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Disney Night on Dancing with the Stars has always been a showcase for the company to promote and amplify whatever corporate priorities are most pressing at the time. And last night’s socially distanced version of the show was no different, with a dance number set to a song from Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated feature Soul.

You can see the performance, by Nelly and his dance partner Daniella, which is pretty neat. It starts off outside the Half Note Jazz Club, where the main character of the movie Joe (Jamie Foxx) auditions at the beginning of the movie. The band he’s auditioning for, The Dorothea Williams Quartet, can later be seen in the performance, in full size thanks to the magic of animation and giant-screen wizardry. (In the movie Angela Bassett and Questlove are a part of the band.)

Later in the performance you see footage from the movie, of Joe in the “zone” while playing the piano, and the dance floor turns into stylized piano keys reminiscent of the movie’s teaser poster. The song they’re dancing to, “It’s All Right,” was a 1963 hit recorded by The Impressions (and written by the band’s lead singer, Curtis Mayfield). This new version of the song was undoubtedly arranged by Jon Baptiste, who oversaw the “real world” music from the movie (the more mystical side of the movie is scored by recent Emmy winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross).

Apparently elsewhere in the episode, Nelly and Daniella went to a very empty El Capitan (Disney’s theater in Hollywood) to see an early cut of Soul, with the text proudly proclaiming the November 20 theatrical date. We shall see.

Soul was co-written and directed by Inside Out and Up super-genius Pete Docter, with Kemp Powers co-directing and co-writing and Dana Murray producing. Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs and Richard Ayoade co-star. We’ll be back with more form Soul very soon.