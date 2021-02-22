Disney is releasing two exclusive versions of Pixar's Soul this March and we're confident collectors everywhere will want to get their hands on both versions ASAP. Soul stars Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher who dreams of becoming a famous jazz musician. Joe's hopes for music stardom are cut short when an accident lands him in the hospital and sends his soul to a place known as the "Great Before," where he meets a stubborn soul named 22 (Tina Fey). Together, Joe and 22 find themselves on a wild adventure which offers them both a new perspective on what it means to be alive. Soul is directed by Pete Docter, co-directed by Kemp Powers, and the Soul supporting voice cast includes Phylicia Rashad, Alice Braga, Angela Bassett, Questlove, Richard Ayoade, Rachel House, and Graham Norton.

Soul will be released as a Best Buy exclusive SteelBook and Target exclusive Gallery Book on Tuesday, March 23. Both the SteelBook and the Gallery Book include the same special features as the non-exclusive 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital versions, also set for release on March 23. Those special features include deleted scenes, an audio commentary track with Docter, Powers, and producer Dana Murray, interviews with a variety of musicians who consulted on Soul, how the character of Joe was created, and much, much more.

RELATED: Pixar's 'Soul' Is Getting a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD Release — Here's What's New

Below, you can get a closer look at the artwork and features of the Best Buy exclusive SteelBook and that Target exclusive Gallery Book. Pre-orders for both the SteelBook and Gallery book begin on Tuesday, February 23.

'Soul' Best Buy Exclusive SteelBook

Here is the artwork for the Soul SteelBook. The new artwork features Joe Gardner walking across piano keys with his cat strolling along behind him. When you open the SteelBook, you will be greeted with an image of the Hall of Everything, located in the Great Before. This Hall of Everything image includes more than 10 Pixar references, too.

Image via Pixar/Walt Disney Studios

Image via Pixar/Walt Disney Studios

'Soul' Target Exclusive 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD Gallery Book

Also, check out the Target-only exclusive edition of Soul. Below, you can get a closer look at theGallery Book that is included in this special release as well as the cover for the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release.

Image via Pixar/Walt Disney Studios

Image via Pixar/Walt Disney Studios

KEEP READING: Exclusive: Billy Crystal Shares Update on Pixar's Disney+ Sequel Series 'Monsters at Work'

Share Share Tweet Email

31 Years Later, Dr. Hibbert on 'The Simpsons' Will Finally Be Voiced by a Black Actor Veteran voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson will take over the role from white actor Harry Shearer.