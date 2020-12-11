Last summer’s Toy Story 4 wrapped up the story of Woody and the gang (at least for now), but that doesn’t mean that Pixar has turned away from that world. Today, during the Disney Investor Call, Soul director and Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter, announced Lightyear, a go-for-broke sci-fi adventure starring Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear. Angus MacLane, a steadfast Pixar genius who directed killer short film “BURN•E” and has experience in the Toy Story world thanks to his direction of the hilarious short “Small Fry” and the Halloween special Toy Story of Terror. This one is going to be good.

There is no official logline for the movie, except that it will be “the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear,” and a lone, moody photo of “the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today.” So very, very exciting.

Lightyear will be in theaters on June 17, 2022. Get even more updates from the Disney Investors Day 2020 call here and Pixar updates here.

