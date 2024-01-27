The Big Picture Young Sherlock Holmes featured the first fully CG character in a live-action film, created by Pixar's early team.

The "glass man sequence" in the film showcased the innovative use of visual effects, including rotoscoping, stop-motion, and CGI.

The character of the stained-glass knight was designed to be angular and two-dimensional, adding to its eerie and dreamlike quality.

The story of a new technology is made up of many firsts. After all, it isn’t enough to create something: one also has to make it work in various different scenarios. There’s the first time a phone call was made, and then there’s the first time someone managed to reach the other side of the Atlantic with a telephone. Likewise, when it comes to CGI, it isn’t enough to know that 1995’s Toy Story was the very first movie made entirely with this then brand-new technology. To fully understand the history of computer generated imagery, one also has to look back to other milestones, such as the first movie to feature a fully CG protagonist, and, of course, the first one to feature a character made entirely out of digital polygons. To put together the pieces of this history, we have to take a look at a movie that, though a childhood classic for many that grew up in the 80s and 90s, has been largely forgotten: Barry Levinson’s 1985 Young Sherlock Holmes.

It might sound odd to think of a Sherlock Holmes film as having an important role in the history of CGI. The Victorian detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle and his old-timey mysteries seem almost antithetical to such modern technologies. However, Levinson’s take on the adventures of a teenage Sherlock (Nicholas Rowe) and a baby-faced Watson (Alan Cox) has the very first all-CG character ever to appear in a live-action feature. And the people responsible for the creation of said character are none other than the ones who would, ten years later, bring Toy Story to the screen: John Lasseter and the crew of Pixar Animation Studios.

Long before its acquisition by Disney or even its launch as an independent company, Pixar was a part of the Lucasfilm computer division, and had been since 1979. Initially known as the Graphics Group, the Lucasfilm division was already going by the name Pixar Computer Animation Group in 1985, at least according to the final credits of Young Sherlock Holmes. The team is credited with having worked on the "glass man sequence," with Douglas Scott Kay and George Joblove as "glass man coordinators." Lasseter is credited alongside William Reeves, David DeFrancesco, Eben Ostby, David H. Salesin, Robert L. Cook, Don Conway, and Craig Good as part of the Computer Animation Group in the movie's end credits.

Young Sherlock Holmes When assorted people start having inexplicable delusions that lead to their deaths, a teenage Sherlock Holmes decides to investigate. Release Date December 4, 1985 Director Barry Levinson Cast Nicholas Rowe , Alan Cox , Sophie Ward , Susan Fleetwood Runtime 109 minutes

The Glass Man Sequence Is One of the Best Moments in 'Young Sherlock Holmes'

But what is the "glass man sequence" that this early version of Pixar is credited with creating? Well, it is one of the most interesting scenes of Young Sherlock, a film that surely has aged more than just a little poorly in the time since its release. In the sequence, the character Reverend Duncan Nesbitt (Donald Eccles) is suffering from hallucinations inflicted upon him by a poisonous dart. The core of his visions consists of a knight (often referred to as the "stained glass knight") depicted in one of the church’s stained-glass windows, who kills the priest that stands in front of him before jumping out of the picture to attack the reverend. Unable to defend himself against the glassy man, the reverend runs out of the church, completely crazed, and throws himself in front of a carriage.

The whole thing ends up killing Reverend Nesbitt, and that’s all part of the plan: the story of Young Sherlock Holmes has the teenage detective uncovering an assassination plot against a group of former college mates responsible for the desecration of a tomb and the destruction of a whole town in Egypt. It’s all a little bit racist, to be quite frank, especially for 2024 sensibilities. From the depiction of the disrespectful Englishmen as victims to the weird vibes of the Egyptian bar visited by Holmes and Watson, where every patron is ready to butcher them with a scimitar-like knife, it all just leaves a bad taste in the viewer's mouth.

'Young Sherlock Holmes' Is Still a Decent Adventure Film

Still, Young Sherlock Holmes has its moments. The adventure is very reminiscent of the first Harry Potter movies of the early 2000s, and it makes sense: known for directing both Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Chris Columbus is credited with writing the screenplay for Young Sherlock Holmes. It’s not hard to picture him using the 1985 film as a blueprint for his later work, even though Steve Kloves is the one that penned the Harry Potter pictures.

But the most charming thing about Young Sherlock Holmes is certainly the film’s use of visual effects, from rotoscoping to stop-motion to, of course, CGI. The hallucinations produced by the poison used by the Rame Tep cult, the group responsible for the murders Holmes and Watson (and their friend Elizabeth, played by Sophie Ward) investigate, are all beautifully crafted, no matter the technique used to create them. It’s hard not to crack a laugh at Watson being attacked by walking, talking pastries, just like it's hard not to feel unnerved by Mr. Waxflatter’s (Nigel Stock) battle against tiny gargoyles. However, the star of the show is definitely the stained glass man.

A bit square and lacking any kind of facial expressions, the character had everything to remind us of a bad PlayStation 1 game. Thankfully, that’s not the case. Even watching Young Sherlock Holmes nowadays, one has to admit the marvel that is seeing the stained glass man move. The angular style of the stained-glass painting sure helps a lot: the effects would not have remained as amazing to behold if the character they depicted was more realistic. In the end, the knight still feels like something out of a dream — or, to be more faithful to the film's plot, a nightmare.

How Was the Stained Glass Knight Made?

The beautiful stained-glass knight emerged from the ILM’s — particularly its Pixar division — desire to create something new for Young Sherlock Holmes. In a 2020 speech at VIEW Conference, Dennis Muren, who was then the visual effects supervisor at ILM, revealed that a model had been made for the knight and that they even considered going with stop-motion for it. However, it all felt like it had been done before. That was when his wife, documentarian and architect Zara Muren, came up to him with a paper cut-out of a knight made of many different pieces, much like a figure in a piece of stained-glass.

“She came up with the idea of having all the pieces being separate,” Muren explains. “If these were all separate, there’s no way that you could imagine how you could ever have made the thing.”

The idea was also pretty close to what a person made out of stained-glass would look like: two-dimensional and made up of different colored shards. So, with that in mind, the guys at Pixar went on to design the knight, creating one-inch thick digital pieces of glass that came together to form a creepy figure. Muren also goes over the need to make the image convex instead of perfectly flat in order to heighten the sense of unease produced by the scene. “If you just look at the still from one of the sideviews, everything has got a forward motion,” he says. This definitely helps to add a sense of agency to the knight, making him more menacing as he seems to be constantly moving towards the reverend.

Muren also makes a point of stating that the stained-glass knight was only possible to make as part of a group effort. While he is the one interviewed as the team’s supervisor, and while Lasseter is the one most commonly remembered as having worked on the sequence, many animators had their hands on this entirely new creation. “That’s an important thing, to be able to add to something, to be able to plus it out, make the shot better and better and better than you’ve done before,” Muren says. “So that was a real win, from my point of view, seeing what we could add, and that’s not going to happen if everybody is kind of working on their own. They’re going to do good work, but there’s a unity that needs to be done.”

From the looks of it, the group work paid off in the end. While Young Sherlock Holmes is a quite forgettable movie with a lot of mistakes, despite still offering a somewhat thrilling adventure for children, its special effects hold up pretty well. The CGI, in particular, is still quite remarkable, even more so if we consider how much of a breakthrough it was. Indeed, the stained glass knight remains a beauty to behold and even somewhat frightening — certainly enough to scare an old priest to death and to get audiences excited about what would come next.

Young Sherlock Holmes is available to stream on Prime Video and Paramount+ in the U.S.

