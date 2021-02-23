Look for the latest in the long-running series this spring.

The latest installment in the long-running PixelJunk game series is heading to a surprising new home. Today, Stadia revealed Q-Games' PixelJunk Raiders, the new action-adventure rogue-like that will launch March 1, 2021 exclusively on the cloud-gaming system.

PixelJunk Raiders sees players fighting their way through treacherous environments as they attempt to save Planet Tantal from the menace of a mysterious Anomaly and the invading alien forces emerging from it. Here's more from the official synopsis:

The arrival of the Anomaly has interfered with conventional travel, our brave but inexperienced mercenary must make use of the SYRIX 1200 avatar system to rescue the inhabitants and investigate the reasons for the Anomaly’s sudden appearance. With limited aid and armaments, the mercenary must scavenge what weapons and resources they can in order to survive. Procedurally generated landscapes filled with unique settlements, towns, underground cantinas, canyons, and monolithic temples mean that each new play session is unique. Explore a new part of Tantal every time you play!

PixelJunk Raiders will be available on the Stadia store ($19.99/€19.99) and free within Stadia Pro. As a bonus that's also part of the Stadia platform, the title will use the inventive State Share application in a unique way to create an asynchronous multiplayer experience. We previously saw the launch of the State Share system during Hitman 3's debut on Stadia; now PixelJunk Raiders will broaden the access for players everywhere with its own version of the community-minded app.

Check out the newly revealed trailer below, followed by more features from the upcoming release:

PixelJunk Raiders is the latest creation from the geniuses at Q-Games. You are a human replicant searching for habitable worlds and optimizing your DNA for survival; during your expedition, you discover a mysterious threat to humanity. It’s new, it’s exciting, and it’s Only on Stadia.

Features:

Breathtaking alien structures reach high into the sky in fantastical architecture and subterranean settlements wind deep into the earth! The world evolves and changes as you play and explore!

Unique Asynchronous multiplayer gameplay using Stadia’s State Share feature.

A whole host of menacing invaders to battle, keeping players on their toes.

Hostile invaders aren’t the only foe on Tantal, brave the harsh environment and the alien wildlife that inhabits it!

Hard work pays off, use your rewards to unlock new weapons and skins, discover new gadgets, and fully customize your character!

Upgrade and enhance the SYRIX 1200 avatar system with alien DNA, pushing past legal boundaries with black market mods!

Leave your mark on Tantal by sharing game states with State Share that include your placed turrets, traps and gadgets to impact other players’ worlds.

Utilize the Coordinate Entry system to jump into hundreds of thousands of unique locations.

Immerse yourself in a richly detailed world inspired by Jean Giraud’s Moebius and 1970s British sci-fi comics.

