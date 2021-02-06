As I've explained here before, I enjoy when Olivia Cooke gets herself wrapped up in crime situations of which there seems to be no positive ending for anyone. And in the trailer for Pixie, an Irish crime caper that feels like the best of Guy Ritchie and Martin McDonagh's works combined, Cooke is the criminal mastermind in charge. This is all a fancy way of saying: Pixie looks to be extremely "for me."

Cooke plays the title role of Pixie, a young woman with all kinds of ties to all kinds of criminal shenanigans, out to avenge the death of her mother. To do so, she plans one heck of a heist — but things go more than awry when a pair of bumbling would-be criminals Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Daryl McCormack (Vikings) get involved, and a religion-infused organized crime syndicate led by Alec Baldwin as an Irish priest raises all matter of Divine Hell. Colm Meaney (Layer Cake) also stars in the picture, directed by Barnaby Thompson (Burke and Hare) and written by Preston Thompson (Kids in Love).

And if you, like me, love yourself a small-town crime story with all kinds of misadventures, Pixie just shot onto your must-watch list.

Pixie comes to select theaters, digital, and on demand March 5, 2021. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below.

Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) and Alec Baldwin (The Departed) star in this action-packed crime story set in Ireland. On a path to avenge her mother’s death, Pixie Hardy (Cooke) attempts a heist that will give her the means to leave her small town life behind. When the plan goes horribly wrong she’s forced to team up with a pair of misfits who are clearly in over their heads. On the run from an organized gang – criminal priests and nuns, led by Father McGrath (Baldwin) – the trio will scheme and swindle anyone they come across in this hilarious and thrilling adventure.

