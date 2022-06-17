Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been frightening up the box office for over a month now. While many genre fans praised the campy horror aesthetic director Sam Raimi brought to the film, the crazy sequel also had Raimi’s signature quirky humor. One of the most memorably hilarious characters in the film was Pizza Poppa played by Raimi regular Bruce Campbell. The street vendor's hottest selling item was the Pizza Balls which left Marvel fans with so many questions. Like how the heck would you hold such a steamy and greasy item, or how would you make it? Now, thanks to the YouTube cooking channel Babish Culinary Universe, Pizza Poppa's Pizza Balls have been realized in a new video that shows you how to make that mouthwatering concoction.

After making a classic pizza dough, Babish rolls out the dough like you would a normal pizza, but they then try to visualize how a Pizza Ball would be made by tackling it like someone would a cinnamon roll. The sauce, cheese, and pepperoni are inside the rolled-up dough. However, after they cooked and taste-tested the finished product, they came to the conclusion that the cinnamon roll approach wasn’t very ball-like. Especially when you compare it to how they appeared in the movie and the Pizza Balls were also just too big. Because of this, they went back to the drawing board and went for a garlic knot final aesthetic. Babish used a muffin tin to help shape and smooth that new process. They also used an amusingly big needle to get the sauce into the Pizza Ball with this new method.

Overall, it's always great to see real artists, in this case, a chef, use their talent to recreate a memorable moment from our favorite movies. That's exactly what Babish Culinary Universe creator Andrew Rea set out to do with his YouTube channel six years ago. Since then Binging With Babish has grown into an entire network and Rea and his cohorts have made the Krabby Patty from Spongebob Squarepants, the Baby You Can Chive My Car burger from Bob's Burgers, and even the KFC bucket from Season 2 of Stranger Things among many others. The Pizza Balls from Multiverse of Madness were something that fans fixated on immediately despite the horror-centric, crazy dimension-hopping element to the larger story. Mainly because of the absolute ridiculousness of it and Campbell’s connection to these intriguing treats. Pizza Poppa would be proud and, now that Pizza Balls are a real thing, maybe the multiverse is finally at peace.

Image via Babish Culinary Universe

To attempt to make your own Pizza Balls you can watch Babish’s video down below to take you through the process. Just remember to let them cool off a bit before you touch those grease-covered treasures. While you wait for your own Pizza Balls to cool, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still in theaters and is coming to Disney+ on June 22.