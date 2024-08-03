The Big Picture Collider is partnering with The Avenue to offer our Los Angeles readers an opportunity to check out Heather Graham's upcoming Western horror Place of Bones early.

Graham will join us on August 13 following the 7pm screening for an exclusive Q&A.

Enter for a chance to win free tickets to this special event at the Landmark Sunset Theatre in LA.

The old way of Westerns is over, and Collider is thrilled to give our readers the chance to win advance screening passes to The Avenue’s horror Western Place of Bones and see how these women handled the west before it fires into theaters. Not only will you be among the first people to see the latest action-packed feature to come from director Audrey Cummings, but those lucky winners will also be treated to a Q&A to follow with the film’s star, the one and only Heather Graham (Boogie Nights, Bobby).

If there’s one lesson Pandora (Graham) has tried to make sure sticks with her daughter Hester (Brielle Robillard), it’s never trust a stranger—especially if that stranger is a man. The pair have long been surviving on their ranch far off the beaten path with only their own wits, muscle, and work ethic to keep them alive, and Pandora knows that when others get involved, it brings drama and danger that she’s just not looking for.

In a cruel twist of fate, after the pair of women discover a deeply wounded outlaw (Corin Nemec) on their property with a bag of money affixed to his side, they realize their quiet and peaceful lives are about to be overrun by outsiders. And these aren’t just any outsiders, as the men who’ve come looking for the downed outlaw and his cash stash are a cutthroat gang led by a notorious bank robber (Tom Hopper). But this gang of deplorables don’t know that they’ve met their match with the mother and daughter duo who know no other reality than one that has forced them to fight to survive.

‘Place of Bones’ Screening Details

Whether you live in Los Angeles or destiny brings you there on Tuesday, August 13, you can check out Collider’s special screening of Place of Bones at Landmark Sunset at 7 p.m. After the credits roll, the audience will be treated to a very special Q&A with Graham moderated by Collider’s Perri Nemiroff.

How to Get ‘Place of Bones’ Advanced Screening Pases

Entering for your chance to win advanced screening passes for the Western horror flick is super easy. Simply tap on this link to give us your email address, and let us know if you’d like to add a guest to your entry. Then, RSVP as soon as possible to ensure we save a seat for you. Keep your eyes peeled on your inbox, as we’ll be contacting winners shortly.

The Avenue's Place of Bones will begin its limited theatrical and digital releaseon August 23.