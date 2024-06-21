The Big Picture Heather Graham stars in the upcoming Western film Place of Bones, portraying a tough mother fighting for survival in the Old West.

The movie features a talented ensemble cast including Tom Hopper, UFC champion Donald Cerrone, and David Lipper.

Director Audrey Cummings brings her visual expertise to the horror Western, promising a thrilling and suspenseful experience for viewers.

While it’s fun to explore in film, television, and books, the Wild West isn’t a time period that many people would want to travel back to. Sure, there are definitely some fun fashion staples like a cowboy hat and boots to match, but with the life expectancy being so low, you’d hardly have time to grow into your Stetson. But, if you were to exist in the days when thieves would kill for a horse and land disputes were a daily struggle, then you’d want Heather Graham’s character in Place of Bones to be on your side. A trailer released for the upcoming Western flick depicts Graham as a devoted and tough-as-nails mother who doesn’t mind doing whatever it takes to keep her and her daughter safe.

Transporting viewers back to the most brutal days of life in the old West, the teaser for Place of Bones introduces audiences to Pandora (Graham) and her daughter, Hester (Brielle Robillard), two women living on their own who stumble upon a wounded outlaw named Calhoun (Corin Nemec). After taking him in, the women discover that Calhoun has quite a bit of cash hidden on his person, leaving them with the understanding that others will be after him. Billed as a horror Western, the trailer is filled with plenty of gruesome imagery as Pandora and Hester fight for their survival.

Filling out the movie’s ensemble cast is a call sheet that includes Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), UFC champion, Donald Cerrone, and David Lipper (Full House). Place of Bones was under the visual direction of Audrey Cummings, who holds previous credits on TV shows including Ginny & Georgia, Astrid and Lilly Save the World, and The Haunted Museum, as well as films such as She Never Died.

The Impressive Cast Behind ‘Place of Bones’

Between the leading stars and names making up the ensemble cast, Place of Bones is filled to the brim with recognizable talent. Known for her work on titles like Drugstore Cowboy, Boogie Nights, Scrubs and Californication, Graham’s performances and dedication to her craft have been praised time and time again by numerous associations. Appearing as the leader of the revenge-driven gang, Hopper has found boatloads of success in TV titles, including Game of Thrones and The Umbrella Academy. Next, the actor will appear alongside Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in The Terminal List prequel series.

Check out the trailer for Place of Bones above and watch it in select theaters and on digital on August 23.