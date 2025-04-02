It's a tough time to be a Game of Thrones fan. Not only has the original hit HBO fantasy series ended, but its prequel follow-up, House of the Dragon, is currently in the midst of prepping a third season. That said, while fans of George R.R. Martin's beloved world-building may need to wait a little while longer to bask in the fire and blood of the Targaryens' perpetually troubled dynasty, those looking to relive the nostalgia of the series' original cast are in for a treat this April Fools'. Black Death, the 2010 horror action film directed by Christopher Smith, is set to drop on Max on April 1, and it includes not one but two former stars from Westeros.

Set at the height of the bubonic plague as it ravages medieval Europe during the fourteenth century, Black Death combines the horrors of its devastating times with the action of a harrowing plot that pits holy soldiers against accused heretics, resulting in a bitter mix of bodies and sacrilegious bloodshed. Released a year before Game of Thrones originally aired, Sean Bean nevertheless remains the spitting image of Ned Stark as he dons his armor as Ulric, an envoy to a local bishop tasked with uncovering evidence of witchcraft in a village untouched by the plague. Likewise, Melisandre herself, Carice van Houten, plays a very different kind of sorceress as Langiva, the leader of the village Ulric seeks and someone who soon proves to be more than she appears.

What Is ‘Black Death’ About?

The main storyline of Smith's film actually revolves around Osmund—a novice monk at a local monastery played by a young Eddie Redmayne. Torn between his service to God and his illicit affair with a girl he grew up with in the Dentwich Forest, Averill (Kimberley Nixon), Osmund sends Averill back to the woods when the plague finally reaches the monastery. Seeking a sign to tell him what he should do, Osmund subsequently finds this sign in Ulric's arrival, agreeing to guide him through Dentwich and meet Averill at the same time. When it is revealed that Ulric's purpose is far darker than he first admitted, however, Osmund soon finds himself traveling through Hell on Earth in this brutal historical horror movie.

Aside from its solid core cast, what really makes Black Death is the film's morbid cinematography, memorable writing, and unsettling themes. As the title suggests, death surrounds Ulric and Osmund's journey, treating the viewer to entire villages devastated by the plague and mass graves made even more haunting by the doctors drifting through the film's dim lighting in plague masks. Black Death's script initially searches for the meaning behind this desolation in religion, but it goes past the idea that God is punishing his sinning children when one of Ulric's men, Wolfstan (John Lynch), recalls one of his past battles and theorizes the disease is punishment for a breakdown in human civility. Here, the film stretches its genre and aspires to be a captivating war film in the vein of Apocalypse Now, supplementing Black Death's gripping performances with a brief exploration into the depths of human nature.

Sean Bean and Carice Van Houten Bring a Soldier and a Sorceress To Bitter Life in ‘Black Death’