The Big Picture Cameras are rolling on Plainclothes, a film set in the '90s and inspired by true events.

Russell Tovey and Tom Blyth star in the lead roles, with Carmen Emmi as the writer-director.

The movie deals with internal conflict, family dynamics, and sexual identity in the face of societal expectations.

Cameras began rolling today on the set of Plainclothes, a new film starring Russell Tovey and Tom Blyth. Tovey marked the occasion by sharing a behind-the-scenes look on his Instagram account where he posted several photos with the cast and crew. A description of the film, per Variety, reveals that it is set in the ’90s and inspired by true events. In Plainclothes, a working-class undercover officer is tasked with entrapping and apprehending gay men, only to find himself drawn to one of his targets. Blyth plays Lucas, while Tovey plays Andrew.

In the photos Tovey shared, the first one showed the leads and the film's writer-director Carmen Emmi posing with smiles on their faces. Emmi also had a camera mounted on his shoulder. The second was a selfie of Tovey lying in bed. The third was a clapperboard with the film and director's name written. In the fourth, Russell shared a selfie of him inside what appeared to be a locker room. The final image was a photo of a door with a poster stuck on it with Tovey's name and the character he was playing. He captioned the post, "Sneak peek behind the scenes of the filming of Plainclothes with @tomblyth and writer-director @carmenemmi. Can’t wait for you all to see this one. #syracuse." The film is in production in Syracuse, New York.

Who Is Behind 'Plainclothes'?

Image via Lionsgate

The film comes from Emmi who serves as the writer and director. Plainclothes is his first screenplay and also marks his directorial debut. In the lead roles are Tovey (Fued, Looking, Years & Years) and Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Billy the Kid, Benediction). Other cast members include Amy Forsyth (The Gilded Age) who plays Emily, Lucas' ex-girlfriend and closest confidant. Christian Cooke (That Dirty Black Bag) was added to the cast in an undisclosed role. Arthur Landon, Colby Cote and Eric Podwall serve as producers on behalf of Page 1 Entertainment and Lorton Entertainment. Cote and Landon commented on the director and film, saying:

“Carmen Emmi is one of those unique talents who truly deserves a platform for his creative ingenuity. Plainclothes is a heartfelt story that deals with internal conflict, family, and the complexities of sexual identity in the face of societal and personal expectations. We are excited to bring his first screenplay to life with this incredible cast.”

The film does not have a release date yet. Check out the set images below: