Joker: Folie à Deux has been heralded as one of the worst comic book movies ever made and is, in fact, the worst-reviewed studio comic book film of all time. But is it the worst film of all time? Considering it lacks flying saucers on strings, wobbly set pieces, and awful dialogue? Okay, maybe the latter but definitely not the first two, so the answer is no. Friends, if you're looking for the worst, you want the films of Ed Wood. And if you want the best of his worst, you want Plan 9 from Outer Space, Wood's monsterpiece masterpiece. It's schlocky, preposterous, poorly constructed, poorly acted... and it's one of the most entertaining films you will ever see in your lifetime.

"Plan 9... ah, Yes. Plan 9 Deals With the Resurrection of the Dead"

In many ways, Plan 9 from Outer Space is not really all that different from other films at the time, to a degree. It was made at the height of the golden age of B-movies, with films like Creature With the Atom Brain and Robot Monster among many that deluged theaters. It was also the time when the Cold War and the fear of worldwide annihilation courtesy of nuclear arms was at its peak, and films like Godzilla vividly depicted the horrors of nuclear war. So, Wood envisioned a picture that married the dangers of nuclear power going unchecked, science-fiction, and film clips he had taken of his friend Bela Lugosi for an entirely different project, prior to Lugosi's death. He envisioned Plan 9, and with the financial backing of the devout J. Edward Reynolds and the Baptist Church of Beverly Hills (how he secured the funding is its own tale), Wood made a film that shared elements with other films, but is very much its own one-of-a-kind, crazed, theatrical extravaganza.

Originally titled Grave Robbers from Outer Space (the title was changed as a concession to its Christian backers), Plan 9 is about aliens who, in an effort to stop humanity from inventing a universe-ending substance called solaronite, implement 'Plan 9'. Plan 9 involves raising the dead, and using them as an undead army to march against the world's leaders, stopping the creation of solaronite (Plans 1 to 8? No idea). But concept is radically different from delivery, and the delivery of Wood's visionary epic is totally, epically, awful. Where does one begin with its cinematic sins? There's dialogue dripping with pearls like: "One thing is sure. Inspector Clay is dead. Murdered. And somebody's responsible." Gravestones and other set pieces made of cardboard. Actors so wooden they make Pinocchio look like a real boy, reading from scripts in their lap. The complete absence of continuity, like night turning into day apparently instantaneously, or scenes cutting to unrelated stock footage clips before returning to Wood's footage. And, hilariously, the integration of that unrelated footage of Lugosi, who is replaced by a taller, balder actor — the chiropractor of Wood's wife — who keeps the illusion that Lugosi finished the film by keeping a cloak held over his face.

What Sets 'Plan 9 from Outer Space' Apart