Jamie Lee and Jon Heder are set to appear in a romantic comedy together. According to Deadline, the two have been cast in the upcoming film Plan B.

The film will follow Piper (played by Lee), who has a one-night stand with her neighbor Evan Ebert (Heder). When she discovers that she's pregnant, Piper decides to keep her pregnancy a secret until she can find the right man to sleep with who would be a good father for her child. One possibility is Cameron Cassidy (played by Michael Lombardi), a businessman who visits the café Piper works at. However, although Cameron does fall for her, Piper begins to question if she should go through with her plan.

Lee's previous work includes playing Ali Reissen in HBO's Crashing. She also appeared in MTV's Girl Code. Heder is best known for playing the lead role in 2004's Napoleon Dynamite (directed by Jared Hess). He later reprised the in the Napoleon Dynamite animated series, which aired on Fox from January-March 2012. Heder's other work includes 2020's Tremors: Shrieker Island (directed by Don Michael Paul) and 2016's The Tiger Hunter (directed by Lena Khan). The film will also star Subhah Agarwal, who will play Piper's best friend Maya. The film will also star Tom Berenger, Shannon Elizabeth, Kate Flannery, Daniel K. Issac, Vernon Davis, and Danielle Perez.

Plan B will be directed by Brandon Tamburri in his directorial debut. Tamburri also co-wrote the screenplay and is a producer for the film through his production company Joke Zero. "This is a project that is very personal to me and I'm excited to finally share it with the world," said Tamburri. "I was fortunate enough to work with a phenomenal crew and this cast is honestly a dream. I'm equally thrilled to launch my company Joke Zero, where I plan to make comedic content for years to come." Jean Monpère also worked on the script.

DJ Dodd will be a producer for the film through Future Proof Films. "As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be involved," said Dodd. "It was such a breath of fresh air, and the incredible cast we were able to assemble is a testament to that." Erika Hampson will also be a producer for the film. William Kay and Jerry Daigle will be executive producers.

No official release date has been announced for Plan B. In the meantime, fans can see Lee's previous work in Crashing, which is currently available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the trailer below: