In June 2022, the United States Supreme Court made the mind-blowing decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, delivering a crushing blow for those seeking safe and timely access to abortion-based healthcare. Since, and even before then, many people have been working tirelessly to ensure that those who can become pregnant have the means to terminate their pregnancy should they choose. Focusing on the struggles facing these brave advocates, physicians, and midwives, filmmaker Tracy Droz Tragos will tell the story of their heroic work in the upcoming documentary Plan C. After unveiling the feature at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the project is currently screening at SXSW with its trailer making its way to future audiences today.

Our first look at Plan C introduces us to a group of women who refuse to be silenced. Feeling discouraged and broken following the termination of Roe v. Wade, this group of activists chose to stand up taller than ever and help those in need by mailing the abortion pill known as Plan C. Making things easy, customers are instructed to head to a website where they’re informed about how to pay for and receive the pills. Sending out package after package, the trailer reveals the staggering volume of orders filled by those backing the titular pill. Hearing first-hand accounts from not only those closest to the creation of the drug and its distribution but also from the people it’s directly affected, Plan C will take audiences on an informative and emotional journey as the battle for bodily freedom rages on.

Involved in the hands-on discussions and up-close-and-personal fight are the women who created Plan C, Francine Coeytaux and Elisa Wells. Audiences will also hear from clinic manager and the author of Handbook for a Post-Roe America Robin Marty, physician and medical director of Just The Pill Dr. Amaon, activist Loretta J. Ross, lawyer and journalist Carrie Baker, and many, many more who find themselves on the front lines of this important and high stakes battle. A story close to her heart and one that she’s passionate about, Plan C will be Tragos’ second documentary that focuses on abortion with her Abortion: Stories Women Tell premiering back in 2016.

Making the project even more timely, the arrival of today’s trailer comes right before Texas hands down its decision in an anti-abortion pill ruling that could see the procuring of two different medications made even more difficult. Check out the trailer and poster for Plan C below and keep scrolling for the film’s official synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis: