After the success of Jean-François Richet's Plane, a sequel is officially in development, according to Variety. Starring Mike Colter, the project is set to begin production this year. The follow-up will be titled Ship, keeping the first film title's attitude of getting straight to the point. Colter played Louis Gaspare in the first film. The character is a former GCP French Foreign Legion passenger being extradited to Canada on charges of homicide. Gaspare must team up with commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler), after their plane crashes on the Jobo island in the Philippines.

Plane features Butler's character as the protagonist, while Ship's will give the spotlight to Colter's. It is currently unclear if Butler will return for the sequel. At the moment, the actor will next be seen in Kandahar where he will play an undercover CIA agent trapped in Afghanistan who has to find a way to escape the country when his identity and mission leaks. He will appear in the film alongside Olivia-Mai Barrett, Navid Negahban, Travis FImmel and more.

Colter, on the other hand, has been busy over the last few years with Paramount+'s Evil. In the supernatural drama series, Colter plays David Acosta, a former journalist studying to be a Catholic priest who teams up with a forensic psychologist (Katja Herbers) and a technology contractor (Aasif Mandvi) to investigate paranormal cases. Speaking to Collider while promoting the second season of the show, Colter was eager for fans to experience new episodes after a long wait that saw the series going from CBS to its new home in Paramount+.

Image via Lionsgate

Mike Colter Is Well Known for Playing the Hero

The actor gained worldwide popularity after starring as Luke Cage in various Marvel television series for Netflix. First appearing in Jessica Jones, the character is introduced as a casual romantic interest to the protagonist. The pair would eventually develop a deeper bond. Colter later starred in his own Luke Cage series, as well as the special crossover event show, The Defenders. The actor recently stated that, while he would be open to reprise the role if an opportunity arrives, he is more than satisfied with what he's already done as the powerful hero for hire, meaning that perhaps Cage is simply a part of his past now.

No word yet on when Ship is expected to hit the big screen but for now, you can check out Collider's interview with Colter below: