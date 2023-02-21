Gerard Butler's latest action flick, Plane is getting set to land in your homes with 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray combo packs and Digital DVD formats which Lionsgate has just announced. From March 28, fans of the high-octane action thriller will be able to make purchases in dual combo packs including the 4K UHD Combo pack that comes with an additional Blu-ray and Digital or the Blu-ray Combo Pack which comes with DVD and Digital. Fans can also purchase the film as a standalone DVD as well as on Demand.

Butler steers Plane as the titular vehicle's pilot, Brodie Torrance, he begins what he thinks will be a typical day at work until the first sign of potential trouble arrives in the form of convicted criminal Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter) whom he learns right before take-off that he will be transporting alongside other passengers on the commercial flight. Gaspare is accompanied by an FBI agent as he's being extradited to Canada on the basis of his charges. Chaos soon ensues midair when the plane encounters weather problems forcing Torrance to crash-land the flight into a remote island in the Philippines. More trouble awaits Torrance and his passengers on the ground when he realizes that he's landed in hostile territory run by a radical militia group. When the mercenaries abduct some of the passengers, Torrance and Gaspare become the unlikely tag-team on the rescue mission.

The new Plane combo packs announced by Lionsgate will include some bonus features including 'This Is Your Captain,' 'Plane Clothes,' and 'Brace for Turbulence,' which will take viewers behind the scenes of the making of this classic action film. Plane was the first major action flick to cruise into theaters this year on January 13, and it received a warm reception from audiences and critics alike. The film outdid its $10 million box office projections for its opening on MLK weekend which also welcomed the arrival of the cult classic remake, House Party. Facing off against bigger pictures such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Plane rode to an impressive fifth place on the four-day weekend.

Image via Lionsgate

Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis developed the screenplay for Plane from a story by Cumming. Jean-François Richet directed the film which in addition to Bulter and Colter also stars Yoson An (Mulan), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Dominion), Paul Ben-Victor (The Irishman), and Tony Goldwyn (The Last Samurai).

A Plane Sequel Ship Is Currently In The Works

Plane is flying into higher altitudes with a sequel already being developed. The sequel titled Ship will center on Colter's character Louis Gaspare, but it is not yet known if Butler will return in the sequel. Production for the follow-up film is scheduled to begin later this year, however, not much has been revealed regarding the plot details. Collider is on the lookout for more information on the sequel as it develops and as always you can count on us for timely reports.

Plane arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and on Demand on March 28. Check out the trailer for Plane below: