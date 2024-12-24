Mere weeks ahead of the premiere of Gerard Butler’s next film, one of his flicks from 2023 is making waves on streaming. Butler stars alongside Mike Colter and Tony Goldwyn in Plane. The R-rated action thriller tells the story of a pilot who finds himself caught in a war zone after a violent storm forces him to land his plane before arriving at its destination. Produced for a modest $25 million, Plane raked in $74 million at the worldwide box office and was a hit among fans, earning a 79% score from critics and a 94% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The survival thriller is streaming exclusively on Starz, where it has been for some time, and it’s finally climbed into the streaming charts, currently sitting at #10.

Plane was written by J.P. David and Charles Cumming, and Jean-François Richet directed the film. Cumming has since written one episode of The Day of the Jackal, the spy thriller series on Peacock starring Eddie Redmayne that’s already been renewed for Season 2. David wrote the script for The Contractor, the 2022 conspiracy thriller starring Star Trek veteran Chris Pine and Gillian Jacobs. As for Richet, he’s known for his work on Assault on Precinct 13, the cop crime thriller starring Ethan Hawke and Laurence Fishburne, and he also directed One Wild Moment, the romantic comedy featuring Vincent Cassell and Lola Le Lann. Before Plane, Richet helmed The Emperor of Paris, a period drama starring Black Widow veteran Olga Kurylenko and Patrick Chesnais which is not on streaming and is only available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

What Does Gerard Butler Have in the Works?

Best known for his work in 300, Butler will next be seen reprising his role as ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the action thriller sequel that will see him go from stopping the heist to joining it. Not long after that, he’ll bring his animated character Stoick to life in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie by writer/director Dean DeBlois that’s due in theaters on June 13. Also coming next year is Greenland: Migration, the thriller which Butler will star in alongside Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis.

Plane stars Gerard Butler and Mike Colter, and was directed by Jean-François Richet.

Your changes have been saved 4 10 Plane Gerard Butler stars as a pilot who must save his passengers after an emergency landing on a remote jungle island where they are taken hostage by militants. He teams up with an accused murderer being transported on the flight to navigate the dangerous terrain and outwit their captors. Director Jean-François Richet Cast Gerard Butler , Mike Colter , Yoson An , Tony Goldwyn , Daniella Pineda , Kelly Gale Runtime 107 minutes Writers Charles Cumming , J.P. Davis

