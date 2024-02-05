The Big Picture Plane Jane is a calculated villain who knows she's giving viewers something to talk about.

She strategically targets other queens and crafts a villain persona for the show.

While she may not be loved by all, Plane Jane has solidified herself as a star of the season.

There have been several "villains" throughout the history of RuPaul's Drag Race, but often their villain status has been imposed onto them. Not Season 16's Plane Jane! Blurring the line between villain and antagonist, Plane Jane seems to revel in her status on the reality show as she knows she's giving viewers something to talk about. As they say, all press is good press!

RuPaul's Drag Race has been the epitome of feel-good reality television. While the format focuses on the battle to become America's Next Drag Superstar, viewers are granted insight into the humans behind the makeup. The early days of Drag Race were known for some over-the-top personalities that have veered into villain territory. The first big villain was Season 4's Jerami Carey, the artist formerly known as Phi Phi O'Hara. They will always be remembered for their squabble against Season 4 winner Sharon Needles where the infamous line, "Go back to Party City where you belong!" was born. Since then, the Drag Race villain has evolved. Season 5's Roxxxy Andrews was known for her belittling of the loveable underdog and eventual two-time winner Jinkx Monsoon. The Vixen was known for rightly speaking her truth in the Werk Room on Season 10. Kandy Muse was never afraid to get loud and keep things real, namely during her tiff with fellow season 13 sister Tamisha Iman during RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked. On Season 15, Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks were a formidable pair as they would often tag team in the supposed "bully" department. But these villains walked, so Plane Jane could run.

Plane Jane is a Calculated Villain on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16

With only five episodes under her belt, Plane Jane's journey on Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race has proven extraordinary. The art she has brought to the show has thus far impressed RuPaul and the judges. "Burger Finger" has exploded as a meme. But the fans are focused on her personality in the Werk Room. From the day she stepped foot into the Werk Room, Plane Jane knew the cameras were on her and the comments that left her mouth may be more calculated than genuine. Hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, Plane Jane came to Drag Race and exclaimed she was the authentic Russian drag queen, shading fan favorite Drag Race superstar Katya. She continued to insult her new Season 16 sisters in Russian. When the Rate-A-Queen twist was introduced, she vowed to play it strategically over fairly. And she did it all with a smirk on her face.

Once all the queens were brought together in episode 3, Plane Jane's villain status came to full fruition as Amanda Tori Meating became her new target. During that episode's Untucked, Plane Jane moved over to the couch Amanda was sitting on and offered her unsolicited feedback about Amanda, straight to her face. She came for Amanda's looks from the Mother of All Balls Challenge. For longtime fans of the show, this drama was quite reminiscent of the early days of Drag Race. Amanda held her own as some of the other queens came to her defense. But to craft a good narrative, this battle was far from over. By the next episode, the drama was discussed by the queens as a group as Mirage tried to explain to Plane Jane that while her opinions on Amanda may have been warranted, it was her approach to the matter as well as her lack of connection that made the moment unsavory.

While choosing roles for the RDR Live acting challenge in episode 4, Plane Jane aimed her bullets toward her real-life drag sister Morphine Love Dion by pushing her aside as a potential scene partner. Morphine believed it was due to Plane Jane believing her to be a threat. Plane Jane tried to play it off as she just wanted Morphine to shine, just somewhere else and not with her. Megami ultimately was paired with Plane Jane in the challenge, which Plane Jane enjoyed as she knew she would outshine Megami. Little did Megami know, Plane Jane's calculated move allowed her to place in the top three for the week. Even as Plane Jane stirs the pot, her track record during the competition is striving.

Plane Jane Casts Shades in 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

By episode 5, Plane Jane took fire at Q, who placed high every single week of competition and has yet to secure a victory. Q was visibly upset about being safe again, but Plane Jane, who placed on the top as well, made a very pointed remark about not crying or sulking about not winning either. And of course, Plane Jane had to cap off her comment with her signature unaffected "sisters" punctuation. Whenever you hear Plane Jane say "sister" to or about another queen, she tends to cock her head in a way that appears to lack sincerity. Body language can say a lot about a person. Five episodes in, it's still difficult to know if Plane Jane genuinely believes these queens are her sisters or simply just her competitors in the game. Later in the episode, Q went to discuss having her feelings invalidated by Plane Jane and, regardless of any progress in this conversation, Plane Jane took the moment to shade her favorite target, Amanda Tori Meating, by insinuating that she has more respect for Q than Amanda. Again, another unnecessary comment from an antagonist who knows the show would feature the moment and help her trend. In a community where found family takes priority, watching Plane Jane become the antithesis proves that maybe drag isn't always seen through rose-colored lenses. And maybe that's not the worst thing in the world. Family fights!

There are villains you love to hate because their antics are juicy to watch. Plane Jane may not fall into that category. She believes she is being catty and treating the girls as they might in the dressing room before a gig, but the queens have called her out that she may be going too far. Sapphira Cristal offered sage advice to Plane Jane about her ways that clearly may have resonated at that moment. But a scene later, Plane Jane seemed to acknowledge the "clapback" she would receive as she owns her shady fantasy. RuPaul never appreciates when queens try to dictate their narrative and produce themselves on the show. Perhaps Plane Jane has a free pass as she's offering the drama that the show has longed for seasons now. Plane Jane called it fun shade. Some of the girls and the fans may disagree. Week after week, Plane Jane has divided the fandom like a good villain should. After all, this isn't RuPaul's Best Friend Race!

There is still a long season ahead. Plane Jane has solidified herself as a contender to reach the finale. For the crown? That might be a different conversation. As fans have pointed out, of the five episodes, Plane Jane's face has been featured in all four episodes' First Look thumbnails on Youtube that she has appeared on. Plane Jane is one of the stars of the season. If not THE star. Every villain has a backstory and viewers are bound to learn what makes Plane Jane tick. But a great antagonist has a growth arc. Can Plane Jane learn the error of her ways? Only time will tell.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 air Fridays at 8pm EST on MTV. RuPaul's Drag Race is also available for streaming on Paramount+.

