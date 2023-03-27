As we previously announced, the action-packed movie Plane—which stars Gerard Butler and Mike Colter—is scheduled to hit shelves and land a digital release later this month. In order to build anticipation for the release and tease us with what we can expect to see in terms of bonus features, Lionsgate shared with Collider an exclusive clip that reveals some behind-the-scenes events, and we can now share the surprising footage with you.

It’s always fun to discover how production teams manage to come up with solutions to make scenarios look as real as possible, and the clip lets the cat out of the bag and shows the impressive design that made the interior of the production airplane look real and completely movable in order to simulate turbulence. This is one movie that you definitely won't want to watch on your next flight if you're nervous about turbulence! The clip also reveals that the turbulence ended up looking too real: Butler actually hit his head when they were filming a scene and the very real blood started to stream down his face.

However, Butler was a good sport about it and just took it in stride. The actor stated that a scenario that can make you scared actually greatly helps you performance, and it directly contributes to how real a scene can end up looking and feeling. Butler also added that, when a cast is fully immersed in a project due to how real it feels, he believes that the audience will respond the same way.

Plane Will Continue With a Forced Landing At Sea

Plane is directed by Jean-François Richet (Assault on Precinct 13), and it was co-written by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis. The plane ride proved fun for critics, and the movie currently has a 77% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s why it’s the perfect time for a sequel to take off: Earlier this month, Colter was already confirmed as the leading man in Ship, the sequel that is set to begin filming later this year. The cast of Plane also features Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), Yoson An (Mulan), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Dominion), Evan Dane Taylor (The Peripheral), Paul Ben-Victor (The Irishman), and Lilly Krug (Zero Contact).

Plane arrives in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Release on March 28. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: