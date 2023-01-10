Gerard Butler is set to face dire circumstances in the upcoming action-thriller, Plane. Ahead of the movie’s January 13 theatrical release, Collider can exclusively reveal just how dire Butler’s circumstances are with a new clip.

The upcoming film will see Butler as a pilot, Brodie Torrance, whose plane crashes on a war-torn island after being struck by lightning. Torrance and his passengers survive the crash; however, when several passengers are taken hostage by rebels, Butler’s character must team up with Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer he was also transporting, to save them.

The clip shows Butler, just after the plane has gone down, on the phone with his daughter (Haleigh Hekking) giving her a message to deliver to someone who can help. He is able to give her his general location before he is attacked from behind, leading to a tense fight. The clip, just under a minute-long, gives fans a tease of the action-packed survival adventure to be expected when Plane arrives in theaters.

Image via Lionsgate

The newly released scene, an expansion of a series of brief clips shown in the trailer, makes careful effort to evoke the same sense of tension that was prominent in the trailer. The trailer and this new clip show that Butler will once again be relied upon to save the day. Considering his extensive filmography which includes Olympus Has Fallen, Law Abiding Citizen, Hunter Killer, and Greenland, this was to be expected. Much like Butler, Colter is no stranger to saving the day, having notably played the titular hero in the Marvel-Netflix series, Luke Cage. He also appeared as the superhero in fellow franchise entries, Jessica Jones and The Defenders.

Alongside Butler and Colter, Plane will star Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World Dominion), Yoson An (Mulan), Tony Goldwyn (King Richard), Lilly Krug (Zero Contact), Remi Adeleke (Transformers: The Last Knight), Joey Slotnick (The Goldfinch), Kelly Gale (The Uglies), Paul Ben-Victor (Emancipation), Quinn McPherson (Don't Worry Darling), Oliver Trevena (The Long Road), Evan Dane Taylor (Daredevil), and Claro de los Reyes (Memorial Day). The action-thriller was directed by Jean-François Richet from a script by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis. Richet is no stranger to the genre, having previously directed Assault on Precinct 13 and Blood Father.

Plane will be released in theaters and IMAX on January 13. You can check out the exclusive clip and the film’s official synopsis below: