As the release date for Plane draws closer, promotion for the upcoming action movie ramps up. This includes a new and exclusive photo of a bloodied Gerard Butler from Movie Web. Butler plays Captain Brodie Torrance, a flight commander and one of several survivors of a plane crash, in the film which is set to release in theaters on January 13.

The image showcases an armed but bruised Butler as he runs through the jungle, teasing the action to come in the film. As the film’s previously released trailer reveals, Brodie and others must “survive together or die alone” after their commercial flight soars into a lightning storm and crashes into a Philippines archipelago. The Jolo Island cluster is “run by separatists and militias” and the movie’s heroes land right into the heart of it and its dense jungle. “My passengers, my responsibility,” Brodie says in the trailer, setting up the pilot’s mission: to protect the survivors of the ill-fated flight at all costs. Well, that means teaming up with fugitive Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), who was also a passenger and in the process of being extradited by the FBI. “They say redemption can be found in the most unusual places,” the man convicted of homicide 15 years ago, says in the trailer.

Plane also stars Yoson An as Officer Dele, Paul Ben-Victor as Hampton, Daniella Pineda as Bonnie, Joey Slotnick as Sinclair and Remi Adeleke as Shellback. French director Jean-François Richet, who is known for his work on Assault on Precinct 13 and Mesrine: Killer Instinct, headed the movie, and Four Brothers’ Lorenzo di Bonaventura was tasked as Plane’s producer. Charles Cumming is credited for the film’s original idea and along with JP Davis, he is charged as the Lionsgate film’s screenplay writer. Cumming’s pitch was originally purchased by MadRiver Pictures in 2016 and Lionsgate acquired the rights in 2019.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'Plane': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Gerard Butler Movie

This is not the first time Butler has been on the big screen as an action star. Most notably, Butler played Spartan warrior King Leonidas in Zack Snyder’s blockbuster 300. The 2006 epic skyrocketed Butler into superstardom, and he followed it up with several other action roles, including as “Big Nick” O’Brien in Den of Thieves, Clyde Shelton in Law Abiding Citizen and Kable in Gamer. For Colter, his most notable work came as Luke Cage in Netflix’s two-season Marvel series of the same name. As Cage, he appeared in several episodes of Jessica Jones, and he also played Colonel in Men in Black 3 and David in Extinction.

Lionsgate’s Plane is set to hit theaters on January 13 and the teaser photo — shared by— of Butler’s battle-tested Captain Brodie can be seen below: