Ahead of its Jnauary 13 premiere, the Gerard Butler-starring action thriller Plane has just released a final trailer which reveals a partnership forged in the most unlikely of circumstances. The film is set to follow pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) as he fights to protect the passengers of his aircraft, which landed on a war-torn island after being struck by lightning.

The trailer begins with Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter) being introduced to Torrance as an accused murderer who is being transported by the FBI on the plane. However, Gaspare and Torrance will later work together to free passengers who were taken hostage on the war-torn island that was supposed to be their means of survival after the risky landing.

The film also stars Yoson An as Officer Dele, Daniella Pineda as Bonnie, Paul Ben-Victor as Hampton, Joey Slotnick as Sinclair and Remi Adele as Shellback. Plane is directed by French director Jean-Francois Richet, who is known for his work on Assault on Precinct 13 and Mesrine: Killer Instinct. JP Davis wrote the screenplay while Charles Cumming is credited for the film’s original idea. It was reported that Cumming’s pitch was originally bought by MadRiver Pictures in 2016, before Lionsgate acquired the rights in 2019.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'Law Abiding Citizen' Sequel in Works, Gerard Butler Producing

Plane is surely action-packed from the little snippets revealed in the trailer, and it is no surprise that a project like this attracted Butler in the leading role. Butler is known for taking on action movies, most notable for his role as Leonidas, the Spartan warrior King in Zack Synder’s blockbuster 300. He has followed up 300 by taking on action roles in movies such as Den of Thieves as Nicholas O’Brien, Law Abiding Citizen as Clyde Alexander, Machine Gun Preacher as Sam Childers, Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, and Angel Has Fallen as Mike Banning.

In a previous interview, Butler said he always liked action films with “ordinary” heroes instead of superheroes. He noted that action movies made him feel cool and badass. He said the movies always made him feel brave, and it made him want to be the hero he saw on screen.

“I’ve always been into the hero’s journey but without necessarily having to be the most amazing warrior - we’re all on a hero’s journey.”

Plane is set for release on January 13. Watch the final trailer below: