Ever since his iconic roles in big-budget action spectacles like 300 (2006), Gerard Butler has cemented himself as one of the most prominent figures in the action genre. Though fun, over-the-top action films likely won't be getting any Academy Award nominations anytime soon, these films have indeed found their place in the industry, with films like The Olympus Has Fallen trilogy and Greenland (2020) quickly finding a dedicated audience of fans. Considering the action scene is more popular than ever thanks to the sheer abundance of action-packed comic book films and the still growing popularity of the John Wick franchise, Butler is likely going to stay busy in the action world, and his next project seems to be proof of that. Plane sees Butler star as Brodie Torrance, a commercial pilot who is ready to take off on another routine flight until he's informed by a government agent that he'll be transporting a convicted felon by the name of Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter).

In case that situation wasn't tense enough, things take a real turn for the worse when a massive storm causes Torrance to crash-land the plane and its passengers onto a remote island in the Philippines. The hattrick of dire circumstances is fulfilled when the plane's passengers are kidnaped by a group of violent mercenaries who have made their home on the island. Being the only two left with any sort of combat skills, Torrance and Gaspare form an alliance to save the passengers and get them all home.

To find out exactly how and when you can watch Gerard Butler's latest crowd-pleasing action fest, read below to find out.

Is Plane Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?

Though his more recent action films were released for home release given the unprecedented changes to film distribution that the global pandemic caused, Plane won't be following that trend and will be premiering exclusively in theaters once it arrives. No plans for a release on streaming or VOD have been laid out by production company Lionsgate as of yet. Moviegoers everywhere can plan a flight to go see Plane as soon as it premieres on Friday, January 13, 2023, exclusively in theaters.

Plane Showtimes

You can check for Plane showtimes and tickets at a theater near you with the following links:

Watch the Trailer for Plane

The debut trailer for Plane introduces the seemingly normal life of Brodie Torrance, as he gets ready to embark on yet another routine flight. Sure, he is informed by a government official that he'll also be transporting a dangerous prisoner who has been convicted of felony murder, but overall it's an unusual exception to an otherwise usual flight. That's until Torrance and his flight crew experience some extremely severe turbulence when flying over the Philippines. Torrance is able to land the plane safely, but now he and his passengers are stranded on a virtually deserted island before being abducted by a deadly band of local separatist mercenaries. Torrance shows that he's much more than your average pilot, easily dispatching a merc who tries to take him down. Now, his only companion is that same prisoner he was charged to escort, and they work together to find a way off this island and get home to safety. Of course, the trailer is an action-packed ride from start to finish, showing a brief glimpse of the various set pieces that Torrance and Gaspare will find themselves in as they embark on this fight for survival.

What Is the Plot of Plane?

The official plot synopsis for Plane reads as follows:

In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island - only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help, and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

A straightforward plot summary for a film with an equally straightforward title.

More Survival Movies Like Plane That You Can Watch Right Now

The Grey (2012): It's Liam Neeson (Taken) against the horrors of nature in this gripping survival thriller. Here, Neeson stars as Ottway, a huntsman marooned with a few others as they fight to survive the brutal and unforgiving woods of Alaska during the dead of winter. If the environmental dangers weren't enough to begin with, Ottway and his companions are also being relentlessly pursued by a fierce pack of wolves who won't stop until the survivors become their next meal. The Grey is currently available to rent on most online rental services.

The Revenant (2016): The epic western that finally earned Leonardo DiCaprio (The Wolf of Wall Street) an Oscar win may not be non-stop action from start to finish, but it is still a visual marvel for its entire runtime. The opening and concluding action sequences alone in the true story of Hugh Glass's survival in the 1820s wilderness are some of the most astonishing action scenes you'll see in a lifetime, each complete with long, unbroken tracking shots all lit with natural light. The Revenant is also available to rent on most online rental services.

Prey (2022): The most recent entry in the Predator franchise is also the best installment since the original, finally forgoing the cheesy schlock in favor of a grounded survival story. This time the sport-hunting alien takes an expedition to pre-colonial North America, where young Comanche warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) is eager to prove herself to her brother and the rest of the tribe as a warrior deserving of respect and recognition. She finds that in the form of the extraterrestrial monster, and she'll have to use her knowledge of the land and quick wits if she hopes to survive the galaxy's deadliest killer. Prey is currently available to stream on Hulu.

