As Gerard Butler himself teased yesterday through his Twitter account, he wants us all aboard for Plane, his new action movie that is set to premiere in late January. The story follows an airplane pilot who is forced to emergency land due to a storm and discovers that he escaped a natural danger only to enter a human one: He is now caught in the middle of a war zone, with gunmen ready to make passengers hostage.

The trailer for Plane reveals what we all expected: It will be a tension-filled ride from beginning to end. Invoking another iconic piece of plane crash media, the trailer opens quoting LOST's "survive together, die alone" mantra. Following the initial crash into a war-torn Philipino nation, Scandal's Tony Goldwyn sets about a plan to get Butler and the passengers to safety. Meanwhile, Butler must work together with a fugitive passenger to rescue the passengers from a local militia.

In addition, the trailer underscores Butler’s talent for action-packed stories, a genre he’s leaned heavily on for the last couple of years. Even though the Scottish actor doesn't appeal to a larger-than-life audience, Butler's movies have earned good praise from critics and are consistently appreciated by audiences. He’s starred in Last Seen Alive, Copshop, Greenland, as well as the ‘Has Fallen’ trilogy. First announced in 2019, Plane took a little time to take off, and the COVID-19 pandemic certainly played a part in it. The action-thriller might be one of 2023’s earliest box office draws, considering that it opens in an otherwise quiet month and its lead has starred and multi-million dollar makers that often attract audiences.

Image via Lionsgate

Plane is directed by Jean François Richet, who previously helmed adrenaline-filled Assault on Precinct 13, with Ethan Hawke and Lawrence Fishburne, as well as French gangster epic action biopic Public Enemy No.1 and its sequel, both starring Vincent Cassel. The screenplay is written by J.P. Davis (The Contractor) and author Charles Cumming, who makes his feature film writing debut by adapting his own best-selling novel.

Aside from Butler and Goldwyn, the cast of Plane also features Mike Colter (Evil), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World Dominion), Yoson An (Mulan), Remi Adeleke (Transformers: The Last Knight), Haleigh Hekking (Action Royale), Lilly Krug (Every Breath You Take), Joey Slotnick (The Blacklist), Oliver Trevena (While We Sleep), and newcomer Kelly Gale.

Plane premieres in theaters on January 27.

You can watch the trailer and check out the poster below: