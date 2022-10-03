Halloween and Christmas movies are a dime a dozen, but there is only one true Thanksgiving movie: Planes, Trains and Automobiles! The classic John Hughes-directed and written comedy starring Steve Martin and John Candy is finally getting a 4K Ultra HD release just in time for Thanksgiving and the film’s 35th anniversary. The newly remastered film, with over an hour of bonus footage, will arrive on November 22.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles stars Martin as an ad executive on a business trip to New York City, just trying to get home to Chicago to be with his family on Thanksgiving. When a blizzard diverts his flight home, he is forced to team up with an irritating yet goodhearted salesman (Candy) on a road trip home. The film is full of road trip shenanigans and the top-tier comedy that can only come from teaming up legends like Martin, Candy, and Hughes.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles was a landmark film for a lot of reasons. Firstly, it is the only film to star Martin and Candy together in lead roles. Martin and Candy are both comedy legends on their own, but bringing them together truly makes for something special. The comedy is also a landmark because it was the first film directed by Hughes that was targeted at adult audiences. Hughes had previously directed hit teen comedies like The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, but with this film, he showed he could step out of his comfort zone and still hit it out of the park.

RELATED: 'Clerks III' to Receive 4K Ultra HD Release In Time for Christmas

Along with the film remastered in 4K, this new release comes with bonus footage. Recently, never-before-seen footage of the film was found in Hughes' archives. The footage is included in this new release in the “Lost Luggage” Blu-ray Disc, which has over an hour of extended and deleted scenes. The disc also will include the original audition tape of Dylan Baker, who plays Owen in the film.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles will be released on 4K on November 22, 2022. Check out the film’s trailer below and the full list of bonus content below:

· Getting There is Half the Fun: The Story of Planes, Trains and Automobiles

· John Hughes: Life Moves Pretty Fast (2-Part Documentary):

John Hughes: The Voice of a Generation Heartbreak and Triumph: The Legacy of John Hughes

· John Hughes for Adults

· A Tribute to John Candy