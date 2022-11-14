Fans of John Hughes movies don’t really need reasons to revisit some of his most famous titles during the holiday season, but it doesn’t hurt to give them an incentive anyway. 80s classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles is getting a brand-new Digital 4K and 4K Ultra HD edition, in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary. In order to tease fans for its extensive bonus content, TK shared with Collider a deleted scene that is part of a huge slate of never-before-seen footage that amounts to over an hour of fun.

As we reported back in October, this bonus content was discovered among the archives of the late director and screenwriter, who died in 2009. The movie — which stars Steve Martin and John Candy as two guys who embark on a road trip to try and get home in time for Thanksgiving — got a special 4K remaster for the anniversary edition.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Deleted Scene Has Rapid and Funny Dialogue

The scene underscores Del’s (Candy) talent for improvisation and sales talk, even when he crosses paths with someone as quick-witted as him. The setting is simple: Del and Neal (Martin) are at a diner having a conversation with a waitress who apparently doesn’t take crap from anyone. So, naturally, Del’s only way of double-crossing her is to threaten the woman's job when she stands her ground while charging for an oatmeal they don’t want to pay for.

John Hughes' Legacy in Comedy is Celebrated to This Day

Originally released in 1987, Planes, Trains & Automobiles was praised at the time of its debut mostly due to the comedic timing of Martin and Candy, who were already established comedians at that point. Even though the movie was a moderate boss office success – it grossed $45 million against a $15 million budget – the comedy has since become an important part of the Thanksgiving tradition, with fans gathering to watch it over the holiday season.

Planes, Trains & Automobiles was directed, written, and produced by John Hughes, who came up with other 80s comedy classics like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Home Alone, and The Breakfast Club. Aside from Martin and Candy, the cast also features Laila Robins, Michael McKean, Kevin Bacon, and Dylan Baker.

