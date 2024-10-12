The Planet of the Apes movies had already formed a decades-spanning franchise before the more recent blockbusters began rolling in. At the time, however, few would've guessed that the new iteration would spawn a multi-billion dollar era for the IP that succeeded at the box office while contributing some of the best work in the sci-fi genre. Stretching back to 1968 with the first Planet of the Apes, the concept has endured over half a century. That film spawned four sequels throughout the 1970s, and in 2001, Tim Burton took a stab at the franchise with a Mark Wahlberg-led remake. Ten years later, the current era rolled in. Rupert Wyatt's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which made the game-changing decision we're here to discuss, was followed by Matt Reeve's two sequels, ultimately leading to Wes Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes this year. For the modern Apes films, one aspect sets them apart from the rest.

2011's 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' Smartly Uses CGI

If 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes had followed in the steps of Burton's 2001 remake (which is commendable in its own right), it could have easily been brushed over. However, the decision to fully embrace motion-capture technology and create its core cast of characters through CGI granted the franchise unbelievably resilient legs. This is not to say that practical effects with actors in costumes and prosthetic makeup should be left in a foregone era; the efficacy of a chosen method or medium varies from project to project. Academy Award nominations for Visual Effects have become ever-familiar with the Apes since Rise hit the screen, as have juicy box office figures. Above all, allowing audiences to marvel at these hyper-realistic CGI apes has been a key ingredient in reigniting the franchise.

The Distinct, Lively CGI Characters Are the Heart of the Planet of the Apes

Enjoying these movies for their engaging stories and action runs right alongside sitting in awe as you watch CGI apes convey deeply human emotions in impressive, highly-detailed close-ups. Overusing CGI throughout Hollywood has given the tool a negative reputation, but Weta FX and the Apes franchise prove how to make it both lucrative and laudable. The apes exist thanks to innovative tech and the skilled artists who wield it, and it's made all the better with excellent actors donning those mo-cap suits. With Andy Serkis at the helm as Caesar, these apes are really, really real. Karin Konoval, for one, portrays Maurice throughout the films with immense impact. Maurice is a giant, compassionate orangutan who speaks almost entirely through sign language, but his few and far-between spoken lines will stick with you.

Even with Kingdom out as the most recent entry, War for the Planet of the Apes still regularly pops up across the internet, especially on TikTok. It's often a clip marveling at Steve Zahn's mo-cap performance as Bad Ape. In both behind-the-scenes footage and the film itself, Zahn calls back to the days when Andy Serkis first enthralled us with the creation of Smeagol for The Lord of the Rings. Forging a convincing and downright lovable character through the gauze of CGI is a group effort, and there's something to be said for actors like Zahn and Serkis delivering a performance so rich that its shelf life lasts from motion-capture sessions to the final cut.

Andy Serkis Is a Pioneer of Motion-Capture Performance

Caeser is a formidable protagonist who could rival any other action/adventure star in the field. If any actor has ever deserved an Oscar for a motion-capture performance, it's Serkis. After revolutionizing mo-cap acting in The Lord of the Rings, Andy Serkis would solidify himself as a pioneer of the craft. After playing Smeagol, Serkis would again team up with Peter Jackson for King Kong as the titular titan. He's since portrayed Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequels, Baloo in Mowgli, and Captain Haddock in The Adventures of Tintin. Beyond acting, however, Serkis guides countless projects taking on motion-capture endeavors. In 2012, he formed Imaginarium Studios, a catch-all motion-capture production house for anything from video games to Deadpool & Wolverine. This new-age method of performance will always owe Serkis a debt.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes is available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

