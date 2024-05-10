The Big Picture Ape society dominates in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, with a new hero named Noa fighting for the humans.

Director Wes Ball approaches the film as a new saga but maintains the relevance of Caesar's trilogy.

Setting the stage for an all-new story, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes unveils a post-apocalyptic world.

Apes have finally taken over in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which continues the astounding legacy left behind by the acclaimed trilogy led by Andy Serkis' Caesar. Taking place in between the events of War for the Planet of the Apes and the original 1968 Planet of the Apes, the new movie is set to further showcase the apes' meteoric rise into the dominant life form on Earth. Featuring an entirely new generation of characters, we'll see how all of them react to the trials and tribulations of this fledgling society.

Of course, none of this would have been possible without the influence and story of Caesar (Andy Serkis) from the recent reboot trilogy. That's regardless of the fact that director Wes Ball is approaching the film as less of a fourth installment of that saga and more as the start of an all-new one, with plans for a potential new trilogy apparently being on the table. Make no mistake, though, the Caesar movies are still very much canonical to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' narrative. While you don't really need to know the full story of the original saga, the three films starring Caesar will likely still be fairly relevant. For a quick recap of what you need to remember before watching Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, read below for a quick crash course on the story so far.

The End of Human Society Begins in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'

Our story begins in the year 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, where a controversial pharmaceutical company by the name of Gen Sys is on the cusp of what could be the greatest advancement in medicine of the 21st century. Spearheaded by Dr. Will Rodman (James Franco), the company believes it has had a breakthrough with a drug that has the potential to cure Alzheimer's. The positive senses surrounding the drug are motivated by the trials the company has been conducting on chimpanzees, with one named Caesar showcasing signs of remarkable intelligence and even an intricate understanding of sign language. Caesar may be a test subject for a potentially dangerous drug, but he and Will still form an incredibly close and special bond.

Turns out, Will's motivation for developing this cure hits close to home, as his father, Charles (John Lithgow), has been suffering from the cognitive condition for quite some time. Despite the lack of human trial approval, Will uses the drug on Charles, and miraculously, his Alzheimer's appears to be cured. That ends up being temporary, as Charles' condition returns some time later and even deteriorates further. This leads to Charles accidentally getting into a physical confrontation with the Rodmans' bad-tempered neighbor, Hunsiker (David Hewlett). Caesar sees this, and, believing Charles is in danger, attacks and mutilates Hunsiker. Charles would later die as a result of his worsening condition caused by the drug, though work on its development would continue on a new chimp test subject, Koba (Christopher Gordon).

The incident leads to Caesar being taken to an ape "sanctuary," where he meets apes that are far less intelligent than him, as well as humans far crueler than Hunsiker. One particularly cruel handler named Dodge Landon (Tom Felton) pushes Caesar to the edge, and after shocking the orderly by yelling the word "no," Caesar leads an escape attempt. Rampaging through San Francisco while Caesar tries to prevent as much loss of life as possible, Caesar also succeeds in helping the test subjects at Gen Sys escape and subjects all of them to the drug that gave him his intelligence. He and the apes find themselves in a contentious haven in a nearby national park. Unfortunately, the escape of intelligent apes is not the worst disaster Gen Sys is responsible for, as their new strain of drug will go on to have devastating effects on humanity.

'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' Explores a Post-Apocalyptic San Francisco

The once-ambitious drug that gave the apes their intelligence becomes an airborne pathogen that is lethal to humans. Branded the "Simian Flu," the virus causes a global pandemic that wipes out the vast majority of humanity. The world has become a post-apocalyptic wasteland for humanity, but for the apes, it's the dawn of a new world. Despite a few confrontations with select sectors of humans, Caesar and his society of apes have mostly kept to themselves. Caesar has even started a family of his own and is considered the leader of his companions.

Peace is disrupted in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes when the apes encounter a small group of humans, who belong to a far larger community of them deeper in the ruins of San Francisco. Both sides are skeptical of how to handle the other, but Caesar, still having a deep love and respect for humans despite what he's seen, tries to keep the peace. This doesn't go over well with his close companion Koba (Toby Kebbell), who has spent his entire life hating humans for what they did to him in that lab all those years ago. Koba leads a deadly rebellion that wipes out both apes and humans, and nearly kills Caesar. In the end, Caesar succeeds in defeating Koba and regains control of his community, but not before a scared group of humans contacted who they believed were part of the U.S. military.

Caesar Makes His Final Effort in 'War for the Planet of the Apes'

War for the Planet of the Apes begins with Caesar and his army in the middle of conflict, with the humans launching relentless assaults on their home. They succeed in repelling them, but a surprise attack led by a ruthless human colonel (Woody Harrelson) results in Caesar's wife and eldest son being killed. Not wanting any more ape lives to be at risk, Caesar leads a small party of companions to track down the colonel once and for all. Along the way, they encounter a young human named Nova (Amiah Miller), and it appears that the presumed eradicated Simian Flu has returned.

Now, however, the flu has mutated to a point where it causes the person who is infected to lose their ability to speak. It also is no longer a terminal illness like the disease that wiped out humanity. Ironically, the same disease infects the colonel that Caesar is tracking, and he chooses to end his own life rather than live like the apes he despises. With nobody left to call their leader, the remnants of the military's forces fall into disarray and Caesar's family and friends are officially safe from human persecution once and for all.

The finale of War for the Planet of the Apes is bittersweet, with Caesar suffering mortal wounds as a result of the conflict. Though he dies, there is a silver lining. As he enjoys the last moments of peace in the sunset, beside his lifelong friend Maurice (Karin Konoval), Caesar can rest easy knowing that he gave his people a chance for a brighter future. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes picks up quite some time after the events of War, where ape society has continued to grow while human society has started to devolve. Many of these humans have become prey of the more sinister apes, with one monarch who dares to call himself Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) rounding them up by the dozens. This does not go over well with the franchise's new hero, Noa (Owen Teague), who vows to fight for humans after forming a bond with a young woman named Mae (Freya Allan).

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is in theaters now.

