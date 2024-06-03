The Big Picture Planet of the Apes reboot series continues to draw audiences with strong holds and solid debut, passing $2 billion in global box office gross.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the lowest-grossing installment so far, but expected to surpass its predecessors domestically in a week.

Wes Ball's direction in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has received strong reviews for visuals, aiming to start a new trilogy with a fresh storyline.

While other long-running franchises such as Mad Max and The Omen have struggled this year, 20th Century Studios’ Planet of the Apes reboot series continued to draw audiences with its fourth installment, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Against all expectations, especially during a year that has been rather hit or miss, the movie not only delivered a solid debut, but has been able to fend off competition with strong holds in the weeks following its release in early May. The film’s sustained success in the past month has helped the four reboot films’ collective global box office gross pass the mammoth $2 billion mark.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has generated $337 million worldwide so far, making it the lowest-grossing installment of the new series, which began in 2011. And although the chances of it overtaking any of its three predecessors is zero, the movie will probably pass the third installment at the domestic box office in a week or so. Based on Pierre Boulle’s novel, the Planet of the Apes series began with Franklin J. Schaffner’s classic original science-fiction film, which debuted in 1968. The movie was a major success, and spawned four sequels of declining cultural impact and commercial success.

The 'Planet of the Apes' Reboots Have Been Critically Acclaimed

Planet of the Apes Reboot Movies Global Box Office Rise of the Planet of the Apes $470 million Dawn of the Planet of the Apes $710 million War for the Planet of the Apes $490 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes $337 million (and counting)

After an ill-fated 2001 reboot directed by Tim Burton, which defied poor reviews to deliver box office success, the series was rebooted once again in 2011, with director Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes. The well-reviewed movie concluded its global box office run with $470 million, and introduced audiences to the chimpanzee Caesar, whose rebellion against the humans initiated their downfall. Matt Reeves took over as director for the next installment, 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, which picked up Caesar’s story a few years after a simian flu killed off most human beings. The movie earned spectacular reviews, and grossed over $700 million worldwide. Reeves concluded his trilogy with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes, which grossed nearly $500 million globally.

Each of the three reboot movies, but particularly the Reeves installments, received widespread acclaim for their serious tone, dense themes, and Andy Serkis’ ground-breaking motion-capture performance as Caesar. Directed by Wes Ball, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set hundreds of years after Caesar’s death, and is designed to start a new trilogy. The movie received strong reviews for its visuals, and for Ball’s direction. Produced on a reported budget of $160 million, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes holds an 80% “fresh” approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and features Owen Teague, Freya Allan, William H. Macy, Peter Macon, and Kevin Durand. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.