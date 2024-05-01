The Big Picture Hulu now offers all 9 original Planet of the Apes movies for streaming, leading up to the upcoming release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The new film will focus on a young protagonist named Noa, challenging apekind to embrace a non-violent approach, in direct opposition to the villain Proximus Caesar.

Director Wes Ball promises special features for the Blu-ray release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, including the ability to watch the raw dailies alongside the final cut.

Over the years, there have been nine installements of the sci-fi cult classic franchise, Planet of the Apes. The franchise is set to expand even further with the addition of its tenth movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which is set to arrive on May 10, 2024. Ahead of the eagerly anticipated film, which is set to take the franchise in a new direction, Hulu has announced that all nine previous installments of the franchise are now available to stream. Since its blockbuster 1968 original film, of the same title, the Planet of the Apes franchise has wowed and delighted audiences for many decades and now Hulu brings it all closer to home.

The complete franchise collection which is now streaming on Hulu includes Planet of the Apes (1968) which is the first in the original series and stars Charlton Heston in the lead role of Taylor, Beneath The Planet of The Apes (1970) followed with Heston replaced by James Franciscus as Brent, then came Escape From the Planet of the Apes in 1971. Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) with Roddy McDowall as Caesar and Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) wraps up the original series from the 60s and 70s. The modern installements of the franchise begin with the 2001 Mark Wahlberg-led Planet of the Apes, before the franchise was rebooted in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes with Andy Serkis taking on the role of Caesar. The modern twist to this sci-fi cult classic would go on to spawn two more installments with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes in 2014 and War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017.

As aforementioned, the franchise is set to witness an expansion with its tenth film, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, arriving later this month. The film will follow a new protagonist for apekind in Noa (Owen Teague), who is seeking to push his fellows apes in different direction, educating them that violence is not the only way forward. In this Bronze Age era for apekind, Noa's message is in direct contradiction to that of Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) wants to rule above everyone - by force.

Wes Ball Has Something Special Planned for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

Close

The arrival of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will set a new record as the longest installment in the franchise. The film is set some 300 years after the events in the last film, and will see Wes Ball direct. Speaking about the upcoming film's Blu-ray special feaures, The Maze Runner director has promised fans that there is a lot to look forward to, saying:

"I'm doing a little thing for the DVD where you can watch the movie — the entire movie — with the raw dailies. I'm working on that, where you'll be able to watch and see the final [cut] and the raw dailies. You can see how close they get, what they do, and how they stitch everything together. It's amazing, and you can just sit there and enjoy it."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters May 10. The complete franchise collection is now available to stream on Hulu.

Find Tickets Now