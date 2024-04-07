The Big Picture Planet of the Apes was groundbreaking, spawning sequels and reboots, becoming iconic in pop culture.

John Chambers, a legendary makeup artist, contributed to Hollywood and the CIA, saving lives.

Chambers' impactful work in cinema earned him an honorary Oscar.

Premiering in 1968, Planet of the Apes would cement its legacy as one of the most influential sci-fi films ever made, helping the genre experience a resurgence after waning in popularity. Pushing boundaries and exploring new horizons, the film not only spawned several sequels and reboots, but would become ingrained in the cultural zeitgeist. Decades after it first premiered, the expressive appearances of the movie's sentient apes (and its shocking plot twist) are staples in pop culture, thanks to an immeasurable amount of credit due to the picture's lead makeup artist: John Chambers.

An acclaimed pioneer and teacher in creature special effects, Chambers achieved his most famous accomplishments on the silver screen — but they may not even have been the pinnacles of his career. In addition to his inspiring portfolio of movie magic, his expertise in makeup and prosthetic design actually made him a valuable asset to the United States government. From helping veterans to aiding in covert operations, Chambers used his talents to help Americans and was pivotal in saving lives. With such a storied Hollywood career, John Chambers is truly a legendary pioneer in the field whose mastery over his craft not only left a profound impact on cinema and inspired generations of artists, but proved to be integral in saving lives for his country as well.

John Chambers Led 'Planet of the Apes' Makeup Team

Even before his major contributions to Planet of the Apes, John Chambers had established himself as an exceptionally talented and successful makeup artist. Some of his most recognizable works include two popular television series: The Munsters, a sitcom about a family of classic monsters living in suburban America, and The Outer Limits, a sci-fi anthology series akin to The Twilight Zone. Both of these shows ran for several seasons and received resounding success, and helped Chambers develop his unique and unparalleled skills in creature effects as he worked with both the fantasy and sci-fi elements of each series.

Planet of the Apes would become the most expansive challenge in Chambers' career, but it would also be his most famous and recognized achievement. Though former 20th Century Fox VP Richard Zanuck was intrigued by the prospect of the movie, he was skeptical about producing the film, fearing that the apes on screen would be difficult to take seriously. However, a convincing makeup test successfully alleviated these apprehensions, and the film was on its way to making movie history. Tasked with developing makeup that looked appealing and could be efficiently applied, John Chambers spent hours studying live monkeys at the Los Angeles Zoo and developed his own foam rubber compound specifically for the movie. WIth his detailed research on the simian form and a more breathable foam rubber that was easier to apply to actors' faces, Chambers was primed to fulfill one of the most impressive practical effects ordeals Hollywood had ever seen.

For Planet of the Apes, Chambers worked with a team of roughly 100 makeup artists and stylists, teaching them his techniques and developing an assembly line so efficient that they cut down the makeup process from 6 hours at the start of production to roughly 3 hours by the time they were done. Therein lies one of the many reasons why Chambers was special, as he was famous for his generosity and earnest desire to teach other makeup artists. Arguably more important than his individual discoveries and pioneering in the field, Chambers was open to teaching others about his craft, devoting much of his time to spreading knowledge in the hopes that the field would continue to grow and inspire new generations of makeup artists.

John Goodman Played Chambers in 'Argo'

Despite the overwhelming success and legacy of Chambers' Hollywood makeup career, his work for the silver screen may not even be the most impactful part of his career. Chambers served as a dental technician in WWII, and after the war, used his newfound proficiency with prosthetics to help disfigured and injured veterans. Even after becoming an established name in Hollywood, Chambers would continue using his makeup expertise in many different ways to help his country. Though much of his work was clandestine, Chambers worked with the CIA on multiple occasions in the 1970s, with his background in makeup making him uniquely qualified to develop disguise kits for operatives working in secrecy.

However, his most famous assignment with the CIA operated on a far larger scale, and operated at far higher stakes. John Chambers played an integral role in the retrieval of U.S. diplomats from Iran during the hostage crisis in 1979, in what would eventually come to be known as the "Canadian Caper." The rescue of these American people would later be depicted in the 2012 Oscar Best Picture Winner, Argo, wherein Chambers would be portrayed by John Goodman.

Though much of the film was highly dramatized and featured many inaccuracies, Chambers' role in the film and reality were essentially unchanged. Chambers was tasked by the CIA to help set up a fake production of a sci-fi film under the guise of scouting for filming locations, in order to discreetly return the stranded diplomats. Working with Chambers, the CIA set up a fake production company, a fake film production, and a very real rescue of American citizens. The rescue was successful and Chambers was awarded a CIA Intelligence Medal of Merit, but the operation wouldn't be declassified until 1997.

The Academy Gave Him an Honorary Oscar for 'Planet of the Apes'

One of the sacrifices of being a pioneer in his field meant that John Chambers was never eligible to receive an official competitive Oscar at the Academy Awards. The category for Best Makeup and Hairstyling wouldn't exist until 1981, first presented at the 54th Academy Awards, decades after Chambers' most influential works. However, Chambers' immense achievements in the field can not be ignored.

At the 41st Academy Awards in 1968, Chambers was awarded an honorary Oscar in recognition of his work on Planet of the Apes and, in a cheeky bit of fun, was handed the golden statue by a chimpanzee dressed in his finest tuxedo. Though it may not have been in a competitive category at the time, Chambers was rightfully awarded for his incredible accomplishments in Hollywood makeup. And yet, even a prestigious Oscar feels lacking considering the profound impact that Chambers left behind, asserting himself as not just a talented individual artist, but a pioneering craftsman, a respected teacher, and an unsung American hero.

