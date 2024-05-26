The Big Picture Koba's tragic past drives his villainous actions with understandable motives, blurring the line between ape and human.

Koba's actions reflect the worst sides of both humanity and apekind, showcasing the fallibility and complexity of both species.

Toby Kebbell delivers a captivating performance as Koba, stealing scenes with chilling and unnerving character portrayal.

One of the most enduring franchises in science fiction, Planet of the Apes, has become entrenched in the pop culture zeitgeist for more than just its pioneering makeup artistry, unparalleled use of CGI, and its iconic plot twists. While these reasons all contribute to the series' tremendous critical and commercial success, it would be a moot point if the stories told in these films lacked heart and humanity. Despite being on another branch of the evolutionary tree, the apes in the Planet of the Apes movies aren't the inhuman beasts that certain characters label them as. Instead, these intelligent apes, whether they be the oppressive ruling class from the original film or the burgeoning new revolutionaries in the reboot trilogy, are compelling characters whose actions ultimately reflect the best and worst of humanity. It's that surprising connection to people, the familiar understanding of the motivations driving these apes, that makes them such memorable characters who leave audiences with an abundance of reflective themes and ideas for contemplation.

With so many films, a couple of reboots, and even some television series and novels, there have been quite a number of characters, heroes and villains alike, that have left their indelible mark on the franchise. From Caesar's (Andy Serkis) commanding presence and empathetic life philosophy to the kindhearted scientists Cornelius and Zira (Roddy McDowall and Kim Hunter) from the original films, the series has featured apes of myriad personalities and demeanors, each more distinct than the last. However, no other ape has left such a poignant and challenging legacy as Koba (Toby Kebbell). While relating to the heroes of a film makes them more endearing and likable, Koba reminds viewers of the salacious fact that villains with understandable motives, despite controversial actions, are often the most captivating individuals. A true standout in the franchise, Koba is the series' most enthralling antagonist precisely because of how he blurs the line between ape and human, acting as a tragic character whose actions and motivations all drive audiences to reflect on overarching themes of humanity, justice, and the inescapable trappings of revenge.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes A fragile peace is tested between a growing nation of genetically evolved apes, led by Caesar, and a band of human survivors of the devastating virus unleashed a decade earlier. Their precarious truce is on the brink of collapsing as both sides are brought to the edge of a war that will determine who will emerge as Earth's dominant species. Release Date July 11, 2014 Director Matt Reeves Cast Gary Oldman , Keri Russell , Andy Serkis , Jason Clarke Runtime 130 Minutes

Koba Rises as Humanity Falls

Koba is first introduced in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the first installment in the reboot film series, as a bonobo who suffers through frequent scientific experimentation. After being administered ALZ-113, Koba develops an enhanced intelligence, and is later freed from the laboratory by Caesar in the first wave of the ape uprising. Koba swiftly becomes one of Caesar's most ardent followers, an ape most loyal to ape-kind, willing to do anything to protect his leader and his people. However, haunted by his years of inhumane captivity and experimentation, Koba holds a stalwart hatred and mistrust of humans, a belief powerfully intertwined with his sense of self. Scarred physically, mentally, and emotionally, Koba's upbringing is a striking counterbalance to Caesar's. Where Caesar was shown kindness and love by humans, Koba only saw the worst that humanity had to offer, as he was the victim of abusive treatment both in and out of the scientific facilities. As the apes escape into freedom, and as humanity hemorrhages under the spread of the simian flu, Koba is liberated from his physical trappings, but not from his emotional ones.

Koba's hatred of humanity ultimately boils over in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, wherein the bonobo descends into villainy after being blinded by his vitriol for the species that had caused him so much pain. After Caesar grants the trespassing humans kindness and patience, despite Koba's discovery of their armory stocked full of weapons, the two apes find themselves on opposing sides as they disagree on how best to secure peace for their people. Feeling betrayed by Caesar's love for humans, Koba loses faith in his leader and enacts a plan that ultimately leads both apes and humans down a bloody path of conflict and war. Koba steals weapons from the armory, attempts to assassinate Caesar, and uses his leader's false martyrdom to agitate the apes into attacking the human base in San Francisco, severing any hope for peace and coexistence in the foreseeable future for both peoples.

Koba Shows the Worst Sides of Both Ape and Man

Though other apes have been the antagonists in other films in the franchise, Koba's villainy feels more complex and unnerving because of how decidedly "human" his actions and motivations feel. Koba's mistrust and distaste for humans come from an understandable place, making his motivations feel understandable even as viewers disagree with how he acts upon them. The unrelenting desire for revenge, the loss of faith in a leader, and the genuine (if not misguided) desire to protect his people are all reminiscent of the best antagonists in fiction, making Koba a powerful illustration of those human flaws, despite being an ape.

However, Koba doesn't just reflect the shortcomings of man, but also affirms the fallibility of the apes. Unlike the original set of films, the reboot trilogy centers the narrative around Caesar and the ape's perspective, often showing the best traits of the intelligent primates as they display motivational examples of solidarity, freedom, and familial loyalty. Even though they are framed as the protagonists, Koba highlights that apes are not exempt from making mistakes, and are capable of betrayal, greed, and bloodshed. Caesar himself speaks about this, stating that he always believed that apes were better than humans — until Koba shows him the error in that generalization. As the apes rose to become the dominant species, they are proven to be mortal and capable of the same mistakes that humanity made.

Toby Kebbell Gives a Spotlight-Stealing Performance

Koba's unmistakable presence and impact on the story are made all the more effective due to the exceptional performance by Toby Kebbell. It's hard to match up against Andy Serkis when it comes to motion action performances as a super-intelligent ape, but Kebbell is a certified scene stealer, capable of dominating a scene in both understated and unnerving ways. Kebbell's performance as Koba once again shows the highest highs and lowest lows that an ape can achieve. Like the other members of Caesar's family, Koba displays sentience, intelligence, and a distinct personality that separates him from being just another ape. But Kebbell's talents and range are also effectively displayed whenever Koba acts on his more animalistic tendencies, whether in combat or other interactions.

In Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, one of Kebbell's most bone-chilling scenes as Koba perfectly captures the deceitful and combative spirit of the character. Sneaking into the humans' armory, Koba pretends to be an unintelligent animal in front of a pair of guards, rolling on the floor and cooing like an ape one would see in a zoo, rather than on a war horse. To the unsuspecting, Koba is genuinely, surprisingly, cute in this interaction, convincingly playing a jovial primate without ulterior motives. That is, until he gets his hands on a pair of assault rifles and ruthlessly guns down the two guards. The immediate shift in demeanor from foolish ape to competent murderer is frightening, something reminiscent of a horror movie as it leaves audiences unnerved and on guard against the brutality of Koba. As the bonobo effortlessly holds two automatic rifles, it's a truly unnerving sight as he exemplifies the horrific competence of a violent ape, capable of surpassing even the most dangerous person's ability for bloodshed.

The Memory of Koba Leaves a Lasting Impact on Caesar

Despite being killed in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Koba's betrayal leaves a profound impact on Caesar that is painfully apparent in War for the Planet of the Apes. Caesar is haunted by PTSD and chilling dreams about Koba, whose intense questioning about Caesar's loyalties continue to ring in the ape's mind. Caesar is left to question how to save his people when faced with the unrelenting violence of humanity, but is weighed down by the effects of Koba's words and actions. Now unsure about the sanctity of ape morality, Caesar is forced to confront the grim reality that apes are not exempt from evil, and the descent into that madness is quick and difficult to stop.

Like Caesar's heroic and revolutionary leadership, Koba's betrayal and instigation of war leave a legacy that impacts apes generations into the future. The philosophical debate between Caesar and Koba's views continues to pervade in ape society long after they have both died, as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continues exploring the question of coexistence between apes and humans. Once again featuring an ape antagonist in Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), the newest installment in the franchise affirms that Koba was not a rogue exception, but one of many apes who would come to hold ideas about supremacy and domination. Perhaps Caesar was wrong to believe in peace between humans and apes. And if Koba was right—if apes truly could never live alongside humans, if apes were just as susceptible to foolish bloodshed and fighting—that might be the most damning truth presented in the entire franchise.

